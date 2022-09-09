The Hottest Hits of 2022

UnLearn The World kicked in the door to 2022 with an underground anthem that got a special assist from Mr. Bing Bong himself

With the 4th quarter of 2022 approaching and a new year on the way, artists are going extra hard with their music. Verified Hustler presents you with some of the most talented artists from around the world along with their latest releases. In alphabetical order are rising talents you want to get familiar with. Look out for these artists and their new music in 2023! Read more on Verified Hustler Mag and Midwest Fleet Radio.

AJ Reynolds – “Out The Box” – Hit after hit, AJ Reynolds has proven himself to be a lyrical success as well as securing a spot on NBC TV’s ‘The Four’ to perform in front of Diddy, DJ Khaled, and the world. His new release, “Out The Box”, is a 19-song album that changes vibes within the blink of an eye. The title speaks itself into existence. You have to think outside the box. You need to be different. You need to stand out. You need to be different from the gimmicks and the Hollywood clones walking around the industry like zombies. IG: @Realajreynolds

Armanti Weeks – “Tell Me” – Armanti Weeks is an incredibly talented R&B/soul singer from Los Angeles, CA who’s been getting heaps of appreciation from his growing audiences. Wanderer and Tell Me are two of his most soulful tracks that mirror If you want to groove to a soulful track, Armanti’s voice is one of the most beautiful vocals you will hear. IG: @armantiweeks

Awks Cord – “Money Talk” – Awks Cord – is a Pacific Northwest artist who’s been making waves across the U.S this year. Her new single “Money Talk” is an instant classic. It’s a very vibey track, with pure sounding ethereal production. Check it out now! IG: @awkscord_

Butta The Preacher – “Crazy About God” – Butta The Preacher is now at the top of the global music charts with his new hit single “Crazy About God” ft. Shallon Tore’ and Emcee N.I.C.E. Butta The Preacher is a native of Indiana whose music career as a Christian hip hop artist is something the music industry’s been needing. At 21 years old, he was shot 9 times and left for dead. Soon after that, he was hit by a drunk driver, where he flatlined and was brought back to life. During that moment, Butta The Preacher, who was once Butta Gutta, announced his calling to the gospel. He now calls his rhymes sermons on beats and he is bringing the church to the streets! This song is the Holy Anthem! #CAG IG: @ButtaThePreacher

CasinoATX – “Wanna Ride” – CasinoATX drops “Wanna Ride” from his stellar album The Street Nerd. With a hard trunk-rattling beat from his stalwart production team RawWitDaDaw, Casino delivers a southern pimpish flow, about the ladies’ love of his immaculate cars. Already getting spins from DJ Chuck T, DJ BrooklynRich, and GoDJ DJ J Corey Lamar, “Wanna Ride” is proving to be a late summer banger, for the clubs and the streets. IG: @CasinoATX

Dat Kidd Krillz – “Get Up” ft. 62 ShootaVil – Rising artist Dat Kidd Krillz drops a new hit single titled “Get Up” ft. 62 ShootaVil. Rinserz Only Entertainment is coming with the heat! Check out this dope joint now and follow Dat Kidd Krillz For his latest releases. IG: @datkidd_krillz

Detroit Barbie – “That Ain’t My Thot” ft. FL Dusa – Detroit Barbie just dropped a hot new video titled “That Ain’t My Thot” ft. FL Dusa. The hit single is a remake of “it ain’t my fault” by Silkk the Shocker. Detroit Barbie states, “this video was so much fun to create. The party scene turned into a real party that went on to 4 am while they worked diligently to get all the shots needed.” The Atlanta-based artist, who is signed to Pure Life Entertainment, continues to impress with her hard-core rhymes and sexy styles. IG: @OfficialDetroitBarbie

Flipstyle – “Creation of Music” – Flipstyle continues to elevate not only the hip hop industry but entertainment as a whole. His new album, Creation of Music, is starting to end straight fire. Among so many amazing songs, Flipstyle’s new album features the breakthrough single: Modern Entertainment, Part 1. You can expect a lot more from this up-and-coming artist, so be sure to follow him on social media for his latest releases. IG: @FlipstyleMusic

Gio Genesis – “Wasting Away” – 23-year-old New York artist Gio Genesis has shared a potent new single called “Wasting Away.” If you are a fan of stars such as Giveon, Khalid, and Daniel Caesar, you will be a fan of Gio Genesis’s soulful melodies and his story. Fresh Scoops describe his music as “a nostalgic sound with a conscientious take on the future.” Gio’s melodic structure and unique lyricism make him a force to be reckoned with. IG: @_giogenesis

Haze OPC – “Together” – Bringing the feeling back to music with the success of his latest hit singles, “Together” and “All White (Feeling Godly)”, Haze OPC Is preparing the world for his upcoming album “MyGODMySelfMyFamily&I In GOD We Trust”, which is set to drop 9/22/22. Haze OPC has been delivering nonstop hits, bringing his sound more to life meanwhile giving hope and inspiring many others around the world. He just reached a celebratory milestone of 1 million streams. Look out for his new album dropping soon! IG: @Mr_paper_chaser_opc

Ike Rhein – “Summer Breeze” – Ike Rhein is a 20-year-old Pop singer based in Miami, Fl. Ike Rhein discovered his voice and passion for music at a young age. He learned how to play numerous instruments, and began creating melodies, compositions, and songs as a child. He’s accumulated a sizable following and millions of streams and views. Ike Rhein has collaborated with various notable talents such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, platinum artist Luh Kel, YN Jay, and Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette. With a fusion of futuristic notes and nostalgic vocals, Ike Rhein’s distinctive sound is on its way to the forefront of the global stage. Look out for his highly anticipated debut EP, Memoir, dropping this year. IG: @IkeRhein

Jxck Wolf – “Rolling Up” ft. Fritz Victor – Jxck Wolf is a Canadian-based music producer, artist, musician, and songwriter. His new release was composed by Jxck Wolf and written, recorded, and performed by both Fritz Victor and Jxck Wolf. Fritz has mainly been known for his music production, this track is his debut song as a vocal artist and singer. They tried to emulate that feeling of riding through your city then “rolling up” and meeting up with the crew and having a night out on the town. This is the ultimate cruising track for the summer! IG: @Jxck_Wolf

Jeweliet – “Prescription” – Jeweliet is a New York City-based R&B and Pop artist. Her new single “Prescription” is about addictive energy and good vibes! It’s about how sometimes you have bad days and need someone to make everything okay. The cure is about letting go of what’s weighing you down and letting somebody be your healing, be your Rx. In this world, we all have problems, no matter what race or gender we are. She believes everyone carries the prescription to subscribe to friends or their significant other. IG: @Theycallmejeweliet

Joseph Carney & IAMTHELIVING – “The Reverse” – The Reverse music video is a unique, conceptual new offering from acclaimed filmmaker Joseph Carney made in collaboration with Juno-winning musician IAMTHELIVING. Having both grown up in the UK before relocating to Canada, the two artists joined forces to create this one-of-a-kind piece, halfway across the world from their shared homeland. This video is a must-see! IG: @iamtheliving

LÉA THE LEOX – “T.V.” – Los Angeles-based singer LÉA THE LEOX shares an infectious new single called “T.V.” This release showcases her genre-bending versatility and sharp songwriting skills. Boasting a diverse, colorful sonic palette that draws from nu-disco, R&B, pop, and more, “T.V.” makes for a buoyant, refreshing sound suitable for the summer. IG: @leatheleox

Lon Sterling – “Butterfly” – Growing up in California, Lon Sterling quickly found his passion for music, leaving the states at the young age of 18 to travel around Europe with his band, he has experienced a diverse set of cultures and has brought his experience to life through his music. Lon Sterling is an artist you definitely want to keep an eye on. IG: @lonsterling

Naeem Reign – “Chanty” – Naeem Reign is a New Jersey-based singer, songwriter, producer, and audio engineer who has worked with many celebrities such as Gillie Da King, Young Ma, Philadelphia Freeway, Jadakiss, DMX, and more. Naeem Reign’s energies are felt worldwide and maybe even universal. Check out his new album “Chanty” now! IG: @Naeem_Reign

NLB Mateo – “Down” ft. Maino – NLB Mateo is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter. Previously known as the “Teen Triple Threat Xavier”. His management teams Bossed Up & AOS Entertainment have an enigmatic talent on their hands and plan for a dominant 2023. NLB Mateo’s new single “Down” features an incredibly-laced verse from NYC Hip-Hop veteran, Maino as well as a smooth serenade from the singer himself. IG: @NLBMateo

Nukstarr – “Bird Flu” – Nukstarr is a Queens, NY-based hip hop artist who’s performed with Juelz Santana, Benny the Butcher, Maino, Jim Jones, and more. In July 2021, she established Nukcleairs, which is her own brand of sneakers. She then created her own label, Prominent Sound Music Group with her best friend Delisa “De-De” Noble. With the release of Bird Flu, a collab with Hot 97’s DJ Chris Dollar, she and her team believe “She Got One!” IG: @Nukstarr

P.A.T. Louisiana’s Finest & Los Musick – Too Much Fire is simply a hit record! It has all of the elements that you are looking for..Sizzling chicken frying in grease from the best-fried chicken in the world, soul-shifting motivation in the lyrics and hook to grab your attention with rhythmic bounce that will have your head bobbing and your feet stomping! IG: @losmusick & @instapat

Rahmón P. – “Water & Wine” – Rising artist and producer Rahmón P. from New Orleans, La is back with a new single “Water & Wine” off his third upcoming album 5D PASTELS, produced by him as well. Check it out now! IG: @RahmonParker

Rich Ash – “It Takes Pape To Play” – Rich Ash is a rising artist and producer from Detroit, MI who has the full package. Lyrical, witty, luxurious, creative, and optimistic are a few ways one might describe him. The music depicts life lessons, struggles, blessings, success, and plethora of other things. Rich has pioneered his path in the music world with catchy street music that proudly illuminates his hometown and hood. Get familiar with him now. IG: @RichAshWealthy

Rich Soul – “Back Outside” – Rich Soul is Lamar Kash, Noez Newton & Astro Jetsun. The 3 brothers were born in Nashville, TN, and raised in Atlanta, GA. Growing up in a single-mother household, music always provided a voice to the brothers where no one else could. Rich Soul’s main influences were R&B and Gospel music. They fell in love with the sound and it continues to shape their musical artistry today. Rich Soul is poised to become great with a unique sound and a profound message. Check out their new release “Back Outside” now! IG: @RichSoul

S.Burley – “Shaka Zulu” ft. Yung Splita – Shaka Zulu is by far S.Burley’s greatest hit. This song embodies the energy of a spirit warrior. The way Andres Yepes directed and edited the music video gives off a cinematic look and feel. S.Burley does not miss his music. His talent is one of a kind and he lives up to the hype of being the future of hip hop. IG: @sburleytbjr

Senior. – “Weekday” – Australian Rapper Senior. debuts in the U.S with his hit Weekday which has a co-sign from Fat Joe. The song has one of the catchiest hooks of the year by Australian R&B Singer, Pasika. They’ve been making music together for 10+ years and were featured in NYC’s Time Square! Senior. is an artist, entrepreneur and business owner who has a record label, 2 boxing gyms, a clothing brand, and a property development company. IG: @JarryDSenior

Shooby – “Some” – Shooby is from Compton, CA. With mellow fresh rhymes and beats, the SoCal rapper covers subjects that explore what it’s like to stay alive and survive. Shooby’s rap style comes as a surprise. He’s not like other rappers, and he’s not trying to be. IG: @shooby

SS Naro – “Best Friends” – SS Naro is an artist from Detroit, MI. He has a hot song titled Best Friends off his Closing Arguments album. He has a unique sound mixed with the best of both worlds. SS Naro is a rapper, but also sings as well. Best Friends is the most requested song on his album. The song has a great tempo that creates a great vibe. IG: @ @thagod_naro

Tae Envy – “Take It Off” – Emerging multi-talented artist & songwriter Tae Envy from Detroit’s west side started doing music at the age of 16. The inspiration behind his music comes from his family. His dad is a musical genius with the piano and his brother battles raps. He released his debut single “Take It Off”, which surpassed 100k+ views. Later on, dropping his first EP “Envy” under his new label 600 Forever Ent. Look out for his new music coming soon! IG: @TaeEnvy

Tree Boogy – “Life Too Short” – Rising artist Tree Boogy just released a hot new single titled “Life Too Short”. His new single is about focusing on life’s important moments and realizing what’s real and fake. Check it out now! IG: @TreeBoogy

Trench Twins – “Trench SZN” – Summer 2022 served us with a heat wave coming up out of the trenches! In doing so, hip-hop brotherly duo, Trench Twins delivered their trendy track Trench SZN from their My Brother’s Keeper project. That album served as their debut project as a group. In doing so, they beautifully blended Reggaeton, R&B, dancehall, and drill. Capturing catchy sounds in what felt like a night on the town in the city. IG: @Trench.Twins

UnLearn The World – “Never That” – UnLearn The World kicked in the door to 2022 with an underground anthem that got a special assist from Mr. Bing Bong himself Nems for the Bingy remix to his self-produced track “Never That”. Though based in the Bay Area, UnLearn didn’t stray far from his Uptown NYC roots to deliver a grimey beat with quick wit, social commentary, and bravado in every bar, starting the song with “F**k the internet I’m popular in real life. Some of y’all will never know what that feels like…”. IG: @UnLearnTheWorld