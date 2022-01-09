The Metaclub Society is Going To Change The Way We Party In The Future

In a fast-paced world such as the one we live in today, there are many technological advancements happening in the background generating lots and lots of money. A Canadian bunch launched a project called “The Metaclub Society”, which is an NFT project that is creating a massive buzz in the crypto community as celebrities and influential people such as Souljaboy, Lil Pump, Smoke Purpp, Scott Storch, and the crypto queen, Khloe Tarae, have joined the society. The project’s first 2 pre-sales sold out within hours and the entire project is on its way to being sold out.

Metaclub will be home to many events and concerts in the metaverse that you will be able to attend with your metaclubber. You will be able to attend parties with your friends in the metaverse and parties to earn passive income. Metaclub will open its doors sometime in the spring. Make sure you head over to their discord to get connected to buy yourself a metaclubber today and come join the party. You can learn everything you need to know on their Instagram @metaclubsociety.