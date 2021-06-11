The Migos Return With 19-Track ‘Culture III’ Album Featuring Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future And Justin Bieber

Atlanta based supergroup Migos have returned with the third installment in their series of Culture projects. Lead by the popular single “Straightenin,” this album features Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and YoungBoy Never Broke Again and top of the line production that make this a standout effort for […]

Last month, they paved the way for the album with “Straightenin” which has already racked up 52+ million worldwide streams and 21+ million views on the music video. Plus, it holds the #5 spot on Spotify’s Rap Caviar and popped off as “#1 Most Added at Urban Radio.” Meanwhile, its predecessor “Need It” feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has amassed 94.3 million Spotify streams and 56 million YouTube views on the music video.

The project is thorough delivering 19 tracks for fans with a host of song titles that are sure to go viral and be used throughout commercials, sporting events and more. They even come with the COVID-19 ready track “Vaccine.” These guys know what they are doing and at this point are no longer the new kids on the block, they’re moreso rap veterans at this point. They got the cash the cars the women. You got the Offset and Cardi B situation, you had the Saweetie and Quavo drama and Takeoff mostly just stays out of the way like a Ringo Starr. But, regardless of the drama and relationships, these fellas came with a solid effort for Culture III. Sound off below and comment with your thoughts!