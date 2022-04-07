The New Kid In Town: P.O. Breezy Is On His Way

The music industry is getting ready to be shaken up by the stylistic melodies and cadences of upcoming hip-hop artist P.O. Breezy. New to the game, but already hustling, he tells us he’s gearing up to release a few singles and a possible Rap/R&B E.P. His latest release is a single titled “Everything I Do”, which is now currently available on all digital streaming platforms. Many artists are self-proclaimed loners, but not P.O. He says that anywhere he goes, he’s trying to pull up with his people, but at the same time, he’s not afraid to roll solo for something important.

He’s also an original artist. Unlike a lot of new and popular artists, he actually writes every lyric and bar in his music; so if you’re not familiar with it, now is the chance to hop on the wave. He has been extremely consistent and even tells us that he will be releasing a new song later this month or early May. P.O. and his team are not playing around, don’t miss out!



Stream P.O. Breezy’s Music Here:



Follow P.O. Breezy: @po_breezy