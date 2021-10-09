The One Responsible For Bringing Street Teamwork Back To The Music Industry: KB “The Playmaker” Barrell

KB “The PlayMaker” Barrell has never stopped catering to the streets and is at the top of his game in 2021-2022 with his non-stop street promotional efforts.

In the age of digital promotion and marketing one very important factor that all major music labels are now coming to understand is that…”Visual Street promotion and marketing techniques are part of the promotional future.”

In the late ’90s throughout 2010 Rap music, street promotion companies made a huge impact when it came to making the public aware of a new release. Now there are “Pop-Up Shops” and autograph signing sessions, personal appearances, and on many occasions “Pop-Up performances” by new artists. Even placing advertisements on car windshields has exploded nationwide.

One of the top executives in this field of promotion is Mr. KB “The Playmaker” Barrell.

Mr. KB "The Playmaker" Barrell's company "Customs By Theplaymaker" is based in the city of Milwaukee and he services several major cities in the Midwest region including Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Detroit, St. Louis, Topeka, Cincinnati, and many other smaller markets surrounding those central areas. It seems as if these old-school promotional/marketing efforts instituted by companies such as "Def Jam" and "Loud Records" 20 plus years ago have now taken center stage again within the Rap music culture.

The company is currently promoting the following hit artists not only from a street promotional aspect, but they also combine the digital aspects to further the “up-close and personal marketing touch they specialize in:

“T-Rell”, “54 Baby Trey”, “The SpeedKnot Mobstaz”, “Looney Babie”, “Glasses Malone”, “Gwapo Chapo”, “Kokane”, “Prince Party”, “Esc Deez”, “H1 Da Hook”, “DJ Battlecat”, Lil Saucy “Compton Yellaboii Tha Duke”, “Shantii” “The MT Twins” “Big Unc” “Dolpha Rasza” “Glocc Sinatra”, “Comedian Bankhead” and the late “King Von”

