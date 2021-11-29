The Spotlight: New Releases You Need to Hear This Year

The 4th quarter is here and artists are going harder than ever with their new releases. As we just wrapped up Thanksgiving, we have a lot of dope music to appreciate and give thanks for. With the new year right around the corner, these artists will look to carry the momentum of their latest releases […]

The 4th quarter is here and artists are going harder than ever with their new releases. As we just wrapped up Thanksgiving, we have a lot of dope music to appreciate and give thanks for. With the new year right around the corner, these artists will look to carry the momentum of their latest releases into a strong start of 2022. These talented artists deserve to be recognized for consistently bringing the heat! Presented below in alphabetical order are upcoming artists from around the world making their mark in the music industry. Read more on Limitless Mag and Midwest Fleet Radio.

Ayyod3 – “I Dont Hit Too Miss” – Ayyod3 is on fire these days. Coming fresh off the release of his biggest release to date “I Don’t Hit Too Miss”, he’s still riding out the success of this release. With an original sound and cutting edge lyricism he is bringing that east coast flare to the mainstream music industry. Having already surpassed 15k streams on all major digital stream platforms, this release is the foundation for his upcoming EP set to be released at the top of the year. He is reminding listeners that real rap artists exist and promises to put out the best music of his career. | IG: @ayyod3

Bezaloha – “Where Were We” – Today we spotlight a new artist by the name of Bezaloha who has new music trending. His most recent EP “Where Were We” just passed 100k streams, which includes his hit single “We In The Buildin”. Bezaloha is a new voice in hip hop and has the ability to sing or rap on his songs. Bezaloha also released a lyric video for the single “Pray For Reign”. It gives us a visual representation of the pain that is delivered on his new EP. The single expresses how people pray for your downfall as you strive for success. Based on his success, Bezaloha is one of the best new artists to stream. His catchy music will have you vibing at a party, reflecting on tough times, or relating to your love life. Check out his new EP “Where Were We” now! | IG: @Whyalohaworld

Brian Hanvey – “Happening” – This Vegas rising artist and producer has the key to stardom, no pun intended. It is safe to say that Brian has his own style of music, his own “genre” to keep it simple. “Happening” is a single that allows the creative to showcase his vocal abilities and lyrical strength. It’s a vibe you need to hear, especially if you feel like you’re on top of the world. | IG: @brianhanvey

CasinoATX – “Sinners Prayer” – Hailing from Austin TX, CasinoATX takes his hometown’s slogan “Keep Austin Weird” to the utmost extreme in the best way possible. Combining a comedic mind, vast pop culture knowledge, and impeccable rhyme cadence’s and delivery, you will be hard-pressed to find another rapper like CasinoATX in the game today. Casino has been on a serious grind since 2020 with the release of his collaborative album “AfroFuturistic” with fellow TX rapper Dat Boy Supa, which spawned the amazing and audacious single “Sinners Prayer”.

Casino quickly followed this up with his mixtape BARZ 3.0 with GO DJ LL released in April of 2021, and began his onslaught of visual delights, dropping video after video via his YouTube channel. A standout being the smoking opus for the Nerd in all of us “Yoda”. Casino has remained to push out material all through 2021 including a show called Nerdy McFly which weaves Hip-Hop and Nerd culture topics into one amusing show. Recently dropping his new single “Poppin” from his upcoming album “The Street Nerd” CasinoATX is definitely someone to keep your eye on throughout 2022! | IG: @CasinoATX

Champagne Beezy – “Figure Me Out” – New York-based artist Champagne Beezy is one of the hottest rising artists coming out the east coast. In his latest single “Figure Me Out” he talks about how the naysayers and people around him are trying to figure him out as he is 1 of 1 and destined for greatness. This single is setting the stage for his upcoming album release titled “City of Champagne” in December that is scheduled to be his biggest release to date. As a big stepper, he is putting his foot on the gas and everybody’s neck with his raw talent and determination to make it big as a mainstream artist. He is showing the world how an artist from Maryland is getting ready to take over the music industry one record at a time. | IG: @RosegoldRiches

Chay Chay – “2021” – At just 16, Chay Chay is making her name in the industry. The multi-talented artist is a singer, actor and dancer who appeared on Power 1051 with Dj self live show, Hot 97 DJ Drewski, and XXL Magazine; Her latest release comes in the form of “2021” a single project epically shot across the city of Los Angeles, various locations are showcased including the Hollywood sign, the beach pier, and a slick yellow Lamborghini shot. Eclipsed with some well-placed choreography that demonstrates just some of the artist’s additional skills. | IG: @theofficialchaychay

Cuda – “DMM” (Don’t Mind Me) – “DMM” also known as “Don’t Mind Me” is a hit in Midwest parties. “Cuda’s” hard-charging party anthem produced by “Saint The Good Boy” takes the party up a notch. The accompanying visual shows observers a glimpse of the Chicago stripper party lifestyle. Cuda is the life of the party and is not to be blamed for anything when she’s in the zone. “DMM” also is “Cuda’s” World Star Hip Hop debut and has been buzzing with support from several media outlets. Cuda plans to release “Hoes Don’t Get Cold” to follow up on the success of “DMM” before the year is out. | IG: @nobodybizness

D’vo – “Evolution Of Hip Hop” – Evolution of Hip Hop is a conscious track that blends classic hip hop with that new school vibe addressing some of the issues with Hip Hop music today. The things that we find entertaining in Hip Hop are also some of the things that are programming our future to praise and idolize the wrong things. It was bad before with violence, drugs, and sex but it has gone to another level reprogramming our kid’s nature. The musical tribute is perfectly fitting as it shares how Hip Hop has evolved over time and is evolving right before our ears as the message comes in reminding listeners, musicians, and people that have the power to make a difference to put God and His eternal serenity in Heaven First. “This is life or death, all that is Heavenly” God Bless. | IG: @Nerdlifebydvo

Dat Kidd Krillz – “Get Up” – Rising artist Dat Kidd Krillz is back with a hot new single titled “Get Up” off his new tape “From A Ball To It All” Vol. 2, hosted by Big Daddy Kane. Check out this dope joint now and make sure you follow him on IG for his latest releases. IG: @Datkidd_krillz

D.H.S – “Team Up” – Out of West Philadelphia, Mr. Mossberg Banga who’s an entrepreneur is the founder and owner of the record label Hilltop Coalition Entertainment. Determined to put out good music as a solo artist he also took the initiative to keep his close friends/family alongside him along the way. Mr. Banga has been one-fourth of the group Dark Hustlaz Society for the past decade and a half. The group is composed of Mr. Banga, L Crock, Loc, Sam G, and the late J Curtis who was called home from his savior 7 years ago. Ever the multi-tasker, DHS (Dark Hustlaz Society) is on a mission to affect change to bring the sound back to the hilltop the mecca of Philadelphia hip-hop where it started. Artists like Steady B, Cool C, DJ Tap Money, man Called Lux, E Marbles and JoJo, Da Youngstas, and many more The Great LG the Teacher has inspired. Gold and Platinum hits consistently is a destination DHS will have to keep alive with the help The Great LG the Teacher son Quaraan Goodman (QBALL). EP’s coming soon!!! | IG: @MrBanga63_real_mosbergbanga

DNORRI – “MY Birthday” – DNORRI is an American singer-songwriter out of Asheville, NC. Now resides in the “QC” Charlotte where he’s happy to call his home away from home. He creates songs that everyone can relate to. His genre is a combination of pop, soul, and hip-hop. DNORRI has traveled a lot internationally which has influenced his sound and music. He has the talent to write and create songs that can make you happy and just.. feel alive! He’s no rookie to the game he’s ranked as the #1 unsigned artist in the nation on Soundclick and Reverbnation’s charts with his unique and catchy sound. Get to know him cause he’s not going anywhere but to the TOP! | IG: @DNORRI4REAL

FastlaneLord – “Da Club” – The highly anticipated release of “Da Club” just dropped from FastlaneLord this Black Friday. The song was produced by FastlaneLord himself. Da Club is different from many of the other songs released by FastlaneLord due to the club feel it gives you. Unlike his most recent release “WAR” ft. 4PF affiliate Lil Jairmy from Houston. This further solidifies FastlaneLord’s ability to be versatile in today’s music industry and connect with true hip hop fans. His new release “Da Club” is definitely what’s needed in today’s club scene with it’s loud synths and knocking 808’s. | IG: @FastlaneLord

Flipstyle – “iBoom” – Flipstyle, founder of Street Music Records, is a multi-versatile hip hop artist who just released his 4th album with a 5th album, Metadata, dropping January 2022. Can’t Stop Me by Flipstyle ft. Gravity was recently featured on The Making of a Don (series Presented by Fat Joe). Check out Flipstyle’s latest single, iZoom, which appears on his upcoming album, Metadata. His new hit single reminds us we all are in this together and we will make it through together. | IG: @flipstylemusic

FlyGod Loco – “Tawk My Sh*t” – The initial record on FlyGod Loco’s latest LP “Most Hated Most Loved” sets the pace for the project and is a fan favorite. “Tawk My Sh*it” woke up the city and has received support from all sides of his hometown Chicago and the surrounding areas. Loco ran thru the track with bars aimed at the haters hitting everyone. FlyGod is scheduled to start a press run thru the year in support of “Most Hated Most Loved” and is looking forward to releasing new music on the Millionaire Miindz imprint. | IG: @Flygod_loco

GB Double – “The Resurrection” – GB or DOUBLE as he is more popularly known these days broke onto the scene after being released from prison and serving a 10-year sentence for murder. He was born in Muskegon, MI but moved to the Bay Area at an early age where he grew up in Vallejo, CA. While serving his sentence Double wrote non stop allowing him to create his own unique style without any mainstream or commercial influence. His first project released with Rider Records titled “Double Or Nothing” created a buzz on the streets and definitely left his imprint in the game.

GB Double is working on his highly anticipated follow-up album “The Resurrection”, which is being released on Generational Music Group/Hardline Records. The project is full of featured guest appearances, Jim Jones, Turf Talk, Sir V Wood, San Quinn, Do3 Da Man3 just to name a few. It features production from Grammy-nominated production house Hallway Productions as well Slapmaster and others. The album is scheduled to release this Dec. as a catalyst for what’s to come. With over 500 songs in the archives, 2022 will be a busy year for Double. He plans to follow up with a release every quarter to keep his fans engaged and make up for time lost. | IG: @gb.double @generetional_music_group @ralf.guzman

Global Hustle Entertainment Inc. – Global Hustle Entertainment Inc. has been taking over the independent music game in Los Angeles, Ca with the hottest artists roster in the region. Their recent partnership with 11 Eleven Network and The Miracle Theater in Inglewood, Ca has provided artist the opportunity to showcase their talents in front millions. With the early success of the first Global Music Festival airing on Revolt TV this past June and the continued growing success of Global Music Festival 2 that took place Nov. 20th, we expect Global Hustle Entertainment Inc. to become a household name in the near future. Check out there new NFT platform now. Artists: @1stlonerkt @thereal_pluto57 @dominantdidit @beachjay23 @big_champageflo ky3official @ufgmars__ | IG: @GlobalHustleLA

Immortal Smitt – “Blood On My Head” – Immortal Smitt is a rising artist from Detroit, MI. “The music is therapeutic for me in ways I can’t explain. I just want ppl to know that it’s still solid guys out here that got principles & stand on business”, Immortal Smitt says. To be immortal is to simply be stronger than your situation. Look out for his new visual coming out in January 2022. Follow him on IG for his latest releases. | IG: @Immortal__smitt

Kazanova – “Boss Life” – Kazanova brings the 1920s vibe into the 2020s on his smash single “Boss Life”. With the roaring ’20s sound coming through over the melodic rhythm of Kazanova’s flow, this song has the recipe for a modern-day hit! This hypnotic track also features Texas heavy hitters, Jay Mackall & Dat Boy Supa, assuring that you will not be disappointed upon pressing play. So throw on your Zoot suit or flapper dress and let loose to “Boss Life”! | IG: @ItsKazanovaBaby

Keishh – “Play Wit ‘Em” – New Jersey is no stranger to female thoroughbreds, especially in the world of hip hop. Shikiba Carr, better known by her stage name “Keishh” is no shortcoming of this testament. The name “Keishh” was given to Shikiba by a former associate who saw parallels between Ms. Carr and “Keisha” from the movie “Belly” featuring the late – legend DMX, and Nas. Liking the name , Keishh decided to customize the moniker and run with it. When asked what pushed her into music in the first place, Ms. Carr makes it clear that it was her father that initially embraced the music vision; having a background in music himself.

A music career is a dream that she and her father began pursuing together upon his release from prison, making it not only her dream, but a vision that they both would share. Shikiba’s world would soon be turned upside down with the unexpected passing of her father, and what seemed to be the end of the dream that they had started together. Although taken back, Keishh decided to not let this end her, instead, she uses this tragedy to fuel her passion and strive even harder toward the goal that she & her late – father had set. “It would’ve been selfish of me to give up after my father passed, I have to keep going.” With mind, body, and spirit set to attack the goal at hand, Keishh transforms from the young aspiring nurse that likes to rap, to “Da Don”, an artist whose voice & presence is felt in a mob-like manner. | IG: @officialkeishh

Killa Caine – “Pocket Watchin” – Killa Caine teams up with Fiyah Riah on a new single called “Pocket Watching”. Killa has developed a nice body of work over the years. He was number four on jadakiss’s last album in July called “The Fire Storm”. Killa caines style is very unique and has dominance. Fiyah riah is a Florida-born female rapper who resides in North Carolina. She also is gaining steam with her latest Ep called “Florida Flame”. She comes with attitude and bars that also complement Killa caines style. You can find Killa Caine and Fiyah Riahs music on all streaming majors n YouTube. Be on the lookout for “The to-go Box” dropping in 2022 from killa caine. Is the North Carolina music scene up next? | IG: @official_killa60caine @fiya.riah._

Middle EastSide Tmo – Pakistani Michigan artist Middle EastSide Tmo pushes all boundaries when it comes to his music / videos. Influenced by culture, he wears traditional clothing in every video with culturally motivated lyrics mixed in with solid bars. He will be dropping a summer anthem for the desi and Muslim community titled “No Rishta” this summer. He has worked with many major artists and is on his rise to the top. | @middleeastsidetmo

Miles Prime – “Confrontation 101” – Miles Prime is a rising Phoenix based artist who just released a hot new single titled “Confrontation 101”. Check it out now along with the official video. Miles Prime is definitely an artist to watch! Make sure you follow him on IG for his latest releases. | IG: @MilesPrime

Pac Slim – “Situations” – Rising artist Pac Slim just dropped a hot new single titled “Situations”. Take it easy, stay prayed, rock wit it roll wit it, you can act like whatever, on any given Sunday. This joint is str8 fiah! Check it out now and follow him on social media for his latest releases. | IG: @1Big6_Pacslimyf

Rah Dolla – “Money Dance” – Nowadays everybody got money, so in that case, do ya dance, or just make ya bihhh money dance. Check out Rah Dolla’s new hit single “Money Dance” now! This joint is str8 fish! | IG: @RahDolla21

Ruante – “Point of View” – Emerging artist Ruante, who was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan grew up in the church and at an early age he developed a passion for music. As a teen, he wrote songs and studied the art of making timeless records. Being influenced by Usher, Ne-Yo, Michael Jackson, and Quincy Jones. This Detroit native was determined to make authentic and substantial music. Ruante’s sound has a 90’s vibe mixed in with today’s bounce and smooth melodies. On November 19th, 2021 he dropped his first project called “Point of View”. “I’m excited for y’all to vibe with me and create memories,” he states. | IG: @iam_laruante

SplashyD – “Thank Vlad” – Rising New York-based artist SplashyD just dropped a hot new project titled “Thank Vlad” inspired by Vlad TV. Check it out now and follow him on IG for his latest releases. | IG: @SplashForShort