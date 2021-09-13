The Superstar From Danville, PRINCE VON

Prince Von is quickly becoming a familiar name in the music industry and has hinted to us that he is a part of Fellow Christian Rap star Xay Hill’s upcoming album.

Devon Laubscher aka Prince Von, has had his foot on the gas in 2021. The young artist has not only released 4 great songs but has released a hit song titled “Time” that has over time, allotted him, 20k+ monthly listeners.

The time is now for Prince Von, willing and able to do whatever it takes to make his dreams come true, this kind of determination never falls short.

