The Wait Is Almost Over: Fourtee Announces “Hustle” Is Dropping This Month

Since his last release, with “Talk To Me Nice”, he’s been leaving listeners waiting for more heat. The track left us all rocking to his new approach into the hip-hop game and tells a story that makes you put some respect on his name.

With the new project, “Hustle”, Fourtee has prepared to make his first drop of the year a major checkpoint for 2022. Officially releasing on March 24th, 2022, the LA-based rapper has carefully studied what it takes to give his listeners what they want and some more.

The LA-based artist knows how to set the vibe for a crowd. His strongest attribute to the game is knowing how to play it from a business standpoint. Following the advice and knowledge of hip-hop industry billionaires such as Jay-Z, Puffy, and Kanye West, he keeps the listeners in mind and always gives them what they want.

Money has always been on his mind real heavy ever since he’s figured out how to make it and flip it. Not only does he have a passion for being in entertainment as a rapper, he also has been dabbling in business ventures such as clothing lines. The thing about Fourtee is that this lifestyle has always been destined for him.

Picking up dead-end jobs was a thing in the past for the rap star. But it wasn’t until he landed a job as a driver for a sprinter car for a local chauffeur company that changed his life. Little did Fourtee know that he would be headed in the right direction for his destiny as a rap star. As a driver, Fourtee had the opportunity to be a chauffeur for big names such as Lil Audi Vert, Jadakiss, Gunna, Cassanova, Kid Cypriot, and more! He would drive them throughout their tour locations and be behind the scenes with big label executives. That’s when the aspiring artist just knew he wasn’t in those buildings for nothing and decided to do something about it.

Growing up, the New Jersey- raised rapper Fourtee witnessed the struggles of what it took to stay alive in the city. His mother, being his most influential person to this day, has always shown him how hard it could be but she never gave up for herself nor her 4 children. As he got older, making it out of the streets and becoming a businessman to finally pay her back and also live the life they all deserve has been his mission and he won’t stop – he’s actually just getting started.

Back in 2018, he relocated from Newark to LA to get away from the distractions that were in the way while living in Newark, to finally focus on his moves as a rapper and business executive. Moving across the country really snap shifted his story and probably was the best thing he could’ve done for himself.

He’s been dropping music since a kid but it took a big break in 2019 when his track, “Freeze” was featured in the NBA2k playlist. Both NBA legends, Steve Stoute and Kevin Durant handpicked his track to be a winner of the NBA2k20 contest. Since then he’s been on fire.

His music is addicting and his lyrics always tell a success story in how he continues to keep making it out and into the life he really wants.

Follow Fourtee on Instagram @kingfourtee to make sure you don’t miss out on new music