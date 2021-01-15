The Yutes And Curren$y Light-Up “High Grade” On New Collaboration

(AllHipHop Music)
The Yutes, the brother duo composed of Chris and Santris, deftly combine their Jamaican heritage with modern trap elements into a dynamic sound with eclectic appeal. The sons of dancehall legend Mr. Lexx, The Yutes leverage an unparalleled authenticity and heightened musical sensibility to consistently push the creative envelope. Now, they’re bringing that diverse sound into the new year with their Curren$y-assisted single, “High Grade.”
The Yutes’ premiere 2021 track is an infectious collaboration that leans into the respective parties’ marijuana affinity — both sonically and conceptually. Augmenting familiar reggae tones with a hip-hop edge, “High Grade” is a distinct piece that finds footing in ranging musical camps to deliver a textured offering. The Babygrande Records’ single employs a hybrid singing-rapping aesthetic to express a mutual fondness for getting lifted with the assistance of some potent “High Grade.” As marijuana aficionados, The Yutes and Curren$y’s joint effort sparks a new smoker’s anthem that rises high above the clouds.
Aside from the song’s rich sonics, a consequential element of the “High Grade” beauty exists within its boundary-breaking style. The fusion of hip-hop and reggae creates a musical Venn Diagram, offering familiarity for fans of both genres while imparting something novel in the process. It’s a microcosm of The Yutes’ musical mosaic artistry.
Additionally, the timing of the release is auspicious, as the Democrats’ recent securing of the White House and Congress has placed marijuana on the precipice of legalization; most insiders believe that recreational marijuana will be legalized in 2021. As Chris raps, “Tell dem to free it, tell dem no cease it, the people dem need it.”
After a rewarding 2020 campaign, which saw The Yutes’ “Bring It Back” track cross one-million Spotify streams, Chris and Santris are keen on building upon that momentum. “High Grade” is just the beginning of what’s sure to be a dominant run — get ready for an all out blitz from The Yutes this year.
STREAM / DOWNLOAD “High Grade”: https://babygrande.fanlink.to/highgrade
For more information on The Yutes, please visit:
https://linktr.ee/theyutes
ABOUT BABYGRANDE RECORDS
Founded in 2001, Babygrande Records is one of the premier independent record labels operating today. With twenty years in the music business during the most volatile period in the history of recorded music, Babygrande has a unique perspective on the music industry. Babygrande has a catalog of over 3000 albums, music videos, and online content that include Hip-Hop, Indie-Rock, EDM, and everything in between. Babygrande has helped launch the careers of new artists and has nurtured the careers of seasoned veterans. As it enters into its 20th Anniversary, Babygrande continues to focus on quality music and to work with artists whose work ethic, craftsmanship, talent and sounds are superior.
For more info on Babygrande Records, please visit:
https://linktr.ee/babygrande