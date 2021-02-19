The Yutes Link with New Labelmate Stove God Cooks for “In the Kitchen”

(AllHipHop Music)
As American transplants from Jamaica, The Yutes, the brother duo composed of Chris and Santris, coalesce this authentic Caribbean heritage with modern trap elements to impart a layered sound. The Yutes have made 2021 theirs, as they quickly followed their Curren$y-assisted “High Grade”’ collaboration with the mesmerizing Shomi Patwary-directed “Bring It Back” official video. Now, they’ve returned promptly by linking with their new Babygrande Records labelmate, Stove God Cooks, on “In the Kitchen.”
Introduced by King Zeus’ creeping instrumental, one that graduates from a gentle knock to a bombarding bang, The Yutes and Stove God Cooks exchange bars about their respective trap tales. The combination of their textured voices, varied vocal approaches, and versatile production keeps the flame high on this heater of a track.
But The Yutes and Stove God know not to burn the product — they cook it at just the right temperature. Doused in authenticity with a dancehall filter, “In the Kitchen” maintains the difficult balancing act of cultural respect and commercial appeal; it will be heard throughout the trenches as it rises on the charts.
“In the Kitchen” directly manifests The Yutes’ encompassing sound, as it proves their inability to be typecast. The Yutes are leading men who leave their distinct fingerprints on anything they touch, and attack all soundscapes with poise and aplomb. Starting the year by flying first class with Curren$y over the hazy clouds on the dancehall-inspired “High Grade,” The Yutes are now playing in a different arena by reviewing their hustler resumes with Stove God Cooks. No matter the game, however, the result remains constant: Victory.
Not only is this an exciting time for The Yutes and their bright future, but it’s also a momentous occasion for Babygrande, as “In the Kitchen” introduces Stove God Cooks as the label’s latest signee. Initially discovered by Lord Jamar, the Syracuse-bred rapper is among the leading voices of hip-hop’s gritty, lyrically-inclined resurgence, and has amassed critical and fan acclaim throughout his young career.
Having earned a feature on Westside Gunn’s 2019 Flygod Is An Awesome God 2 project, Cooks’ allure in this modern-nostalgic sound was further realized upon collaborating with Roc Marciano on their stand out album, Reasonable Drought. The joint effort has received unanimous praise, earning a spot on Complex’s coveted 2020 year-end best albums list. Cooks was also named one of Billboard’s top 15 2021 Hip-Hop and R&B artists-to-watch. After connecting with The Yutes on the dexterous “In the Kitchen” record, Billboard should be regarded for its clairvoyance.
The Yutes and Stove God Cooks are both positioned for strong 2021 campaigns, and “In the Kitchen” is an apt microcosm of the synergy these Babygrande artists can achieve. Get ready for more music coming soon from both of these artists.
Listen to “In the Kitchen” now.
STREAM / DOWNLOAD: https://babygrande.fanlink.to/inthekitchen
For more information on The Yutes, please visit:
For more information on Stove God Cooks, please visit:
https://linktr.ee/stovegodcooks
ABOUT BABYGRANDE RECORDS
Founded in 2001, Babygrande Records is one of the premier independent record labels operating today. With twenty years in the music business during the most volatile period in the history of recorded music, Babygrande has a unique perspective on the music industry. Babygrande has a catalog of over 3000 albums, music videos, and online content that include Hip-Hop, Indie-Rock, EDM, and everything in between. Babygrande has helped launch the careers of new artists and has nurtured the careers of seasoned veterans. As it enters into its 20th Anniversary, Babygrande continues to focus on quality music and to work with artists whose work ethic, craftsmanship, talent and sounds are superior.
For more info on Babygrande Records, please visit: