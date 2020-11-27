TheHxliday Drops New Banger “Thank U”

(AllHipHop Music)
TheHxliday is Motown’s secret superstar, a genre bending hybrid artist from Baltimore making waves at only 18-years-old.
His newest single “Thank U” is an upbeat yet mellow banger that serves as an anti-drug anthem with his vocals fluctuating between raw and soulful tonality.
When describing the song, he says, “Kids these days feel the urge to take drugs to help cope with their emotions. ‘Thank U’ Is a message saying you can take drugs, you can take anything you want but it’s only going to make things worse. You don’t need that to heal, there are better things to do.”
TheHxliday mixes his melodic flow and thumping trap beats to forge his “sad boy” sound.
The rapper/singer/songwriter creates hits straight out of his bedroom, expressing his singular and eccentric ideas to separate himself from the norm.
Inspired by the likes of Trippie Redd, XXXTentacion, Justin Bieber, Linkin Park, and My Chemical Romance, TheHxliday is paving his own path with the dynamic palette of dark pop, R&B, and hip-hop showcased on his past EP Broken Halls.
His biggest hit to date “Save Me” is a banger, and just one of over 1,000 songs created so far. According to TheHxliday, “Save Me” is a “firecracker” compared to the “bombs” forthcoming.
TheHxliday is the alt-pop-rap star that the world needs, especially with his upcoming *BatBoy *EP on the horizon that’s bound to make a cultural impact.