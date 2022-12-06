Theprinceofnc Wants You In His Bed!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

When it comes to Theprinceofnc’s music, it is easy to say that he is easily one of the most versatile artists out of North Carolina, constantly applying pressure.

After dropping banger music videos to tracks like Keep Going and Intro, Theprinceofnc is finally back with a romantic music video for his track “Bed”. The track is featured on his new EP, Prince for President.

Many people would say Theprinceofnc sounds like a southern Drake with the smooth and distinctive punch lines he delivers effortlessly. Theprinceofnc and Redwrld1of1 teamed up for another movie which is just one of many videos the duo has released. Redwrld1of1 also filmed “Keep Going” and “Intro” which both turned out to be hit records! It is rumored that Redwrld1of1 will also be filming Theprinceofnc anticipated track “Massacre” in late January.

“Bed was initially written around 2 am when I was writing poetry about my girlfriend and how much I really just wanted her if you know what I mean?” said Theprinceofnc. The delightful music video shows him and another young lady bonding together in a romantic manner who is also rumored to be his girlfriend.

When it comes to Theprinceofnc’s music, it is easy to say that he is easily one of the most versatile artists out of North Carolina, constantly applying pressure. Hard work is one of Prince’s best characteristics, with him having to put his music career on hold due to a minor infraction with the law, he is currently releasing a new track called “Massacre” which is highly anticipated by fans from all over the country.

Connect With Theprinceofnc

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube