Tierra Whack Delivers On New Song “Peppers and Onions”

(AllHipHop Music)
After teaming up with conceptual artist Alex Da Corte for her playful record “Dora,” Tierra Whack doubles the serving size for her fans this week with “feel good” and “Peppers and Onions.” Whack’s superior dexterity on the mic takes precedence, as she expresses her moody nature on the former while yearning for peace and freedom on the latter. The Philly MC’s fourth-quarter resurgence has fans salivating for a new project after her 2018 opus Whack World shook the rap landscape.
