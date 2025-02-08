Timbaland Co-Signs Judgemental Records’ “We Can’t Lose” By N.O.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Judgemental Records is unstoppable, kicking off 2025 with new music, major deals, and an unstoppable drive.

Judgemental Records is riding a high note as the indie powerhouse continues to make waves in the rap game.

The label’s relentless grind behind the scenes of the music industry has positioned it as a force to be reckoned with, and 2024 proved to be a year of major wins.

N.O., one of Judgemental’s rising stars, dropped the visual for his lead single, “We Can’t Lose,” produced by Lino3x and shot by 4kVisionMedia.

The track, a gritty yet soulful homage to hip-hop’s essence, was filmed in the streets of Philadelphia and has already caught the attention of some heavy hitters.

Industry giants like Young Guru, Jahlil Beats, The Beat Bully, and Black Metaphor have praised the project, and Timbaland recently co-signed the track on his show, Timbo Ido.

As the crew gears up for an even bigger 2025, they’re already making headlines with a new partnership.

Judgemental Records has secured a distribution deal through Vydia in collaboration with The Graves Firm, owned by Lamont Graves.

Their in-house producer, Lino3x, has also landed a coveted production deal with Jahlil Beats, marking the first of many collaborations in the works.

The label kicked off the new year with the release of Street Preachin, a joint effort by Jahlil Beats and Lino3x, setting the tone for what promises to be a dynamic year.

From new music and EPs to visual content and a fresh merchandise line, Judgemental Records is stacking its deck for success.

For fans eager to tap into the movement, “We Can’t Lose” is available now, and the label’s merch is flying off the shelves, thanks to a partnership with KodaBear Ink.

Stream We Can’t Lose: Watch Here

Explore More: JudgementalRecords.com

Merchandise: Judgemental Records Store