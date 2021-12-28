Tn_Boosie is Marking His Stamp on The Music Industry

Hustle Mason, aka Tn_boosie, is making major headway in the music industry. Tn_ boosie is originally from Seattle, Washington, but now resides in Atlanta, Georgia. At the age of only 8, Tn_boosie started to write his own music and has come out of the gates on fire. Growing up listening to artists from the likes of 2 Pac, and Pimp C has helped Tn_boosie cultivate the creative side of his lyrical genius. The influence these legends have left on Tn_boosie is undeniable when you listen to his music.

Tn_boosie is beginning to become world-renowned for his unique sound on the microphone. The way Tn_boosie puts together rhymes and flows at his age is something we have yet to see from a young artist. He credits a lot of his talent to the artists he grew up listening to, and the influence Nipsey Hustle had on his life. While attending the late great Nipsey Hustles funeral, many big names in the industry gravitated towards his magnetized persona and bombarded him for pictures. His presence on the stage is extremely similar as it’s like a shock wave sent through the arena when he touches the stage. There is no denying the fact that Tn_boosie was born to be a star in the rap game.

Tn_boosie is constantly hard at work in the studio dropping new music on the regular. He just released the music video for his hit song “I’m That Winner” on all platforms for his fans to check out. Currently, he is working on his next big single, which is a tribute to Biggie Smalls, remaking his legendary song “Juicy”. This is truly a thrilling time for Tn_boosie and all his fans as he continues to grow as an artist.

Spotify: @Tn_boosie

Instagram: @tn_boosie

Website: www.TNhustle.com