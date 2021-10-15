TNE Jaypee’s ‘First Day Out’ Passes 100,000 Streams

TNE Jaypee has had an impressive beginning to his career which started less than a year ago. The artist made his debut a few months ago, opening with his single ‘Trap Talk’. TNE Jaypee recently passed an impressive milestone as an independent artist, racking up over 100,000 streams on his single ‘First Day Out’. The […]

TNE Jaypee has had an impressive beginning to his career which started less than a year ago. The artist made his debut a few months ago, opening with his single ‘Trap Talk’. TNE Jaypee recently passed an impressive milestone as an independent artist, racking up over 100,000 streams on his single ‘First Day Out’.

The single’s streaming success can be largely attributed to the real message TNE Jaypee delivers on the song. The MC gets real with his audience, talking about the time he was canned for felony charges. TNE Jaypee isn’t someone who would be caught lacking and paid the price when he was pulled over by a cop.

The song explains his experiences behind bars, accurately detailing a lack of food, sleep, and even showers. When the artist got out he went to Wendy’s and bought a 4 for 4. He outlines everything further on the track.

You can listen to the song here:

You can follow TNE Jaypee here:

https://www.instagram.com/tnejaypee/