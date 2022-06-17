Tom Francis Teases new single with Maybach Music Artist Gunplay

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New Zealand Rapper Tom Francis teases a new single in collaboration with Maybach Music signee – Gunplay. Tom posted on Instagram a video of both artists together in a Miami recording studio working on new music.

We first heard a preview of the new music via @TomFrancisSound Instagram with the defiant “Maybach Music” tag at the start of the preview. This will be the first collaboration from a New Zealand rapper to work with anyone from the Maybach Music Roster.Tom Francis has been known for working with artists like Snoop Dogg, Joyner Lucas, Royce Da 5’9, Twista, King Los, Daz Dillinger, Traffic, T.F, Demrick, Dizzy Wright and now Gunplay.

Maybach music group is the label owned, operated and founded by rapper Rick Ross with artists that have either been or are still signed under their roster such as Meek Mill, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Wale, Omarion, Stalley, Rockie Fresh, Annuel AA, Fat Trel and Triple C’s. We have been told the release of this song will be sometime very soon.