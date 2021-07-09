Too Short Gets Animated With Producer Extraordinaire For Hilarious “Pimpin Ain’t Easy” Cartoon

If there’s one thing that the Bay Area knows, it’s pimpin – just ask around you will know that unfortunately pimpin is a real thing in the Bay. But even though it’s pimpin in Northern California, real pimps know that “Pimpin Ain’t Easy.” Let Too Short tell it, the man known for his favorite word, […]

If there’s one thing that the Bay Area knows, it’s pimpin – just ask around you will know that unfortunately pimpin is a real thing in the Bay. But even though it’s pimpin in Northern California, real pimps know that “Pimpin Ain’t Easy.” Let Too Short tell it, the man known for his favorite word, “b*tch” knows all about pimpin and on this song he breaks it down.

Check it out as extraordinaire and his BFI label present the new animated music video “PIMPIN AIN’T EASY (Remix)” featuring Too $hort, Black Folk Inc. and Chillmode. Produced by Extraordinaire, the single is from Extraordinaire’s latest project “Extraordinary Volume 1” released earlier this year and the animated visual is absolutely hilarious