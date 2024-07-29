Too $hort Jumps on ProHoeZak’s “What About Me?” With Ying Yang Twins

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Too $hort has been going for a long time, but so has ProHoeZak. Add the Ying Yang Twins and we have a new legendary song. Listen here!

Originating from East Palo Alto, California, the versatile producer and artist ProHoeZak has left a lasting mark on the music scene for many years, and his influence only continues to grow. As he finalizes his eagerly awaited solo album, Artificial Ignorance, the hip-hop community buzzes with anticipation for what is expected to be a significant release.

Artificial Ignorance is poised to hit all digital platforms along with a physical edition, showcasing ProHoeZak’s wealth of experience and creative prowess. In recent times, he has established himself as a top producer for some of the biggest names in hip-hop. His impressive roster of production work includes several tracks for Snoop Dogg such as “Say It Witcha Booty,” “Roaches In My Ashtray,” and “Get My Money,” as well as contributions to the Mount Westmore supergroup with songs like “I Got Pull” and “Mt. Westmore, Pt. 1” from their NFT release. Additionally, he has been at the helm of projects for Suga Free & Kurupt (“Don’t Ask Me”) and multiple tracks for Too Short, including “Ain’t Gone Do It” and “Big Sexy Thing” featuring Lil’ Duval.

ProHoeZak’s influence on the hip-hop world is far-reaching, extending beyond his recent accomplishments. His career boasts collaborations with some of the most pivotal figures in music, such as his notable work on “So Many Tears” with 2Pac and Shock G of Digital Underground.

The roster of artists who have worked with ProHoeZak is a veritable who’s who of hip-hop and R&B. From West Coast legends like Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube, and Too $hort to East Coast stalwarts like Flavor Flav and Public Enemy, ProHoeZak has successfully navigated and connected different regional sounds within the genre. His ability to transcend stylistic boundaries is further highlighted by his collaborations with rock band Sugar Ray and R&B trailblazer Teddy Riley.