Tootie Raww Takes The Summer With Trendy Track “Halo”

Since breaking into the spotlight, the Louisiana lyricist has soared to stardom for his hit singles

Setting the summer off right with a new sizzling single, is none other than rising rhymer Tootie Raww! Leveling up to his Louisian legacy, the hip-hop heir unleashed his hot new hit “Halo” bringing nothing but heat!

In fact, the melodic trendy track transcends Tootie’s catchy cadence effortlessly flowing over the hypnotizing production laced with lyricism about what life is like as Tootie Raww. Additionally, his standout single also appears on his latest offering, The Chosen One.

Many may say that the hitmaker is benefiting from his father’s fame, but Tootie’s contributions to the industry cannot be underestimated nor dismissed. Since breaking into the spotlight, the Louisiana lyricist has soared to stardom for his hit singles such as: “Slide Then”, “Mad Man”, “Hold On”, and “Trippin”. In addition to catchy and creative collaborations with a number of noble artists. Now, with back-to-back bangers trailblazing through the industry, Tootie Raww is ready to take over the throne.

Nonetheless, the new age newcomer’s release is massively moving the musical masses. For now, get familiar with the trendy talent. Press play on “Halo” here at All Hip Hop! Lastly, let us know what you think in the comments!

https://www.instagram.com/tootie__rawww