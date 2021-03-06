Tory Lanez Releases His Newest Project “Playboy”

(AllHipHop Music)
Tory Lanez just released his newest project PLAYBOY, which seems to symbolize the deep feelings he felt upon the creative process, emotions caused by a breakup that left him vulnerable. “Emotionally, I was able to flow creatively. Some of my best creations come out when I’m vulnerable,” he describes.
This is best characterized in “Deceiving Eve,” the track he felt the most vulnerable of the project. “This is me being as honest as I can be on a record,” he shared, adding, “For the first time in a long time, I was writing R&B from a place of hurt and vulnerability, Unlike a lot of my other R&B which is based on the pure vibe and catchy melodies.”
Lanez recently dropped the music video for the lead single “Feels” featuring R&B crooner Chris Brown the song is a seductive ballad that showcases the two singers rhapsodizing over bedroom antics. Brown and Lanez previously collaborated on tracks like “Flexible” and “The Take” off Lanez’ Chixtape 5 album. The two have teased a potential collaborative project for the future.
On working with Brown he says, “Me and my Bro are not playing. This song is kicking off my new capsule PLAYBOY. This is one of my favorite bangers to date. It’s R&B season. Playboy comes on the heels of Lanez’s Rap capsule Loner and his full length album Daystar which seemed to be inspired by Megan Thee Stallion
Lanez says, “I want my listeners to walk away with an understanding of how my emotions are and I want them to understand that this is an honest depiction of how I feel about relationships and people that are close to me.”
