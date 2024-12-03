Toxic Rob Brings Fresh Energy to Hip-Hop with New Single “Pants”

This release is a true statement from an artist who refuses to be boxed in, leaving no doubt that Toxic Rob is a name to watch.

Toxic Rob’s rise in the music world is a testament to his relentless dedication and motivation to keep pushing forward. Born Rob Diioia, he nurtured his love for Hip-Hop in a small town while soaking in the techniques of legendary producers. With the support of his family, he transformed a childhood dream into reality by building a home studio where he spent countless hours honing his craft. By 16, Rob was already producing, recording, and engineering music for artists from all walks of life, showcasing his versatility and work ethic early on.

As he continued to pursue his passion, Rob attended audio school to refine his skills while releasing music and steadily growing his audience under his given name. Traveling up and down the East Coast, he took on bartending jobs to support his music career, never losing sight of his goal. After the challenges of the COVID era, Rob rebranded as Toxic Rob, a transformation not just in name but in energy and vision. With a tight-knit team, unwavering determination, and Grammy-nominated producer Jim Beanz in his corner, he embraced this new chapter with the intent to create music that resonates deeply and infects listeners with its authenticity.

Toxic Rob’s upcoming single, “Pants,” is a perfect example of his bold new approach. Produced by Jim Beanz and mastered by John Garcia, the track seamlessly merges pulsating hip-hop beats with influences from Jersey Club and Latin rhythms. The result is a high-energy anthem built to ignite the streets and the festival scene. Rob’s powerful delivery and diverse sound create a song that is about to take off in the music industry.

From early collaborations like “Dhunga” with TroyBoi, which amassed over a million streams, to performances at venues like Red Rocks Amphitheater and festivals like HARD Summer, Toxic Rob has consistently proven his versatility. With “Pants,” he takes his sound to the next level, blending raw vocals with the authenticity that has defined his career. This release is a true statement from an artist who refuses to be boxed in, leaving no doubt that Toxic Rob is a name to watch.

