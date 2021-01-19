Toxxx Drops The Official Anthem For “2021”

Toxxx sets off the year with the new track "2021" via his own label, ToxxxicView.
(AllHipHop Music)
Toxxx returns with the official anthem for “2021.”Following the rollercoaster of 2020, the rising star out of Bronx, New York reminds the masses that it’s time to go out there and get it. Released via his own indie label titled ToxxxicView, “2021” is chock full of relentless bars, clever punchlines, and impeccable wordplay that aspiring rappers have no choice but to respect.Toxxx states, “The bar is set. If you don’t know why Toxxx should be in mentions for one of the best lyricists by now, then check out ‘2021’. Toxxx showcases an unparalleled level of lyricm in some unique and unconventional ways, that will surely grasp the majority into giving him Top 10 candidacy respectfully.”Fans may recognize Toxxx’ name from his standout singles “Ol Skool” and “Side B####,” and now “2021.” Regardless, the East Coast spitter is hungry and here for the long haul.