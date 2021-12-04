TRAE K – Hard work, Hustle, and Talent from Germany

Michel Kawski, better known as Trae K, is an independent music artist from Hamburg, Germany. He is making great strides in going global by making his music available worldwide across continents. Trae K has been a part of this music industry for the last three years and had his first project released on 19th November […]

Michel Kawski, better known as Trae K, is an independent music artist from Hamburg, Germany. He is making great strides in going global by making his music available worldwide across continents. Trae K has been a part of this music industry for the last three years and had his first project released on 19th November 2021, “F### you for Judging.” He is the definition of hard work and hustle due to the fact that he is self-made with nothing handed to him.

Even though Trae K has worked globally with multiple producers, he is currently represented by Fas Beats from Germany, and they are working on some great projects together. There is too much buzz around his songs, such as Real 1s, Menergy, Let’s Go, Okay Trae, and many more, which we recommend you to check out. According to the young artist, his genre of music is ‘eye-opening’ as he addresses real-world issues through his musical talent. Trae K mostly listens to Bob Marley, Thugger, and Juice Wrld as he connects with them on a whole new level and aspires to be as great as them.

His loyal fanbase is highly dedicated to his work and always shows their support using social media. The debut project, “F### you for Judging,” launched on 11/19/2021, and the fans have shown a great response to it. Determined to preach his message to society, the young artist works hard to bring his visual concepts to life in his music videos. His inspirations include Bob Marley, Thugger, and Swae Lee. Currently, Trae works independently, but he plans to build his own personal brand called ML4L (Money Long 4 Life).

Trae K firmly believes that one should always believe in themselves no matter what and ponder over their life. He wants to get his listeners thinking about what matters and plans to redefine the existing music industry. He is here to be a leader of a revival movement of music and has asked his fans to listen to his track “F##### up World” on his new album then think about it. Trae K can be the next big hit, and his revolutionary music is here to modify the music industry. We recommend you listen to his music to understand the hype yourself. Make sure to check out Trae K’s new music project, “F### you for Judging,” released on 11/19/2021.

