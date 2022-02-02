Trae Tha Truth and OMB Bloodbath Jump On DJ Hawk’s New Song “Sunny Daze”

DJ Hawk is arguably one of the hottest DJs/producers in Houston. Now, he wants to make his popularity known worldwide and brings along fellow H-Town superstars Trae Tha Truth and OMB Bloodbath along for the rise with the two accompanying him on the release of the new song “Sunny Daze.”

Produced by Apexx and Hawk-himself. The song is a molotov cocktail that blends Trae Tha Truth’s signature raspy sound and street storytelling with OMB Bloodbath’s smooth cadence and newfound star power over Hawk’s crafty orchestration that once dropped on the world will make a game-changing explosion. Different from normal releases, Hawk embraces the new frontier of NFT and adds redeemable editions of the song to the drop.

Available now in four different editions with three rarities on the Hawkeye Productions website. From Common to Diamond, various Sunny Daze NFTs include merchandise, vinyl, and even a chance to cameo in the visual for the track. Hawk is the head of the curve as one of the first to embrace the new technology.

“NFTs are a new way for independent artists to take control and make money off of their art,” Hawk said on accompanying the NFT with the new song. “It’s harder, especially during times like these, to make money as an artist since tours/shows are getting canceled and we’re only getting fractions of pennies per stream. So I decided to partner with Moxie Labs, a tech company based out of Philly, and create this way for my fans to connect directly with me by owning a piece of my art with the end goal of us ALL making money.”

In Texas, DJ Hawk, born Alexander Haq, rose through the status quo as a radio-club DJ, connecting and networking with the region’s up-and-coming-turned-superstars artists and breaking new sounds to an organically driven trendsetting market. Hawk is the current show producer for The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Da God and Angela Yee at Houston’s 93.7 The Beat.

“I’ve learned everything from the old school to new school gear,” says Hawk. “I prefer to use Pro Tools. But, in the end, all I want is to make great music that makes people feel good. So, if I can turn it on and my fiancé or sister, the ladies, like it and catch a vibe, then that’s a good thing.”

“Sunny Daze” is the second appetizer from the popular DJ off the forthcoming project following the Pzee Fire and Stoppa-featured track “Escape” released last year. Trae Tha Truth appears on the track courtesy of ABN/EMPIRE and OMB Bloodbath appears courtesy of Interscope Records.

