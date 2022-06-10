Translee Unveils “Social Currency” EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Translee just dropped a brand new EP featuring a ton of rap legends take a listen and leave a review!

Translee is Alabama hip-hop royalty, and he’s been making waves in the music industry for quite some time now.

Signed to Atlanta legend T.I.’s Hustle Gang imprint, the rising star continues to deliver what he can to the rap game and hip-hop culture, priding himself in spitting nothing but the truth.

Now, he returns with his latest EP titled Social Currency, which can be defined as the actual or potential resources your presence in the community creates! He states, “Your social currency is your influence. How much influence do you have and what are you doing with that influence? How are you spending your social currency?”

For Translee, his Social Currency is music, giving, and love. He continues “So I choose to speak life into people with my influence!”

The EP boasts 6 songs with guest appearances from King of the South T.I. and Zip k, narrated by hip-hop legend NuFace (#Nufacewasthere).

The vibes are provided by producers by Snipe Young, Halftyme Slim, Todd Marshall and King YYume. Fans can expect another EP in the next month, followed by a masterpiece album in the fall.

With the new upcoming music, Translee will show he’s one of those artists that comes once in a generation.