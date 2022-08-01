Trap Dance Hall Pioneers, The Yutes & Masicka – Get Money (Official Video)

The music flows perfectly with the visuals and the entire thing is a timeless piece of art



If you’re into hip-hop or dancehall music then I invite you to check out the brand new single called “Get Money” by “The Yutes” and “Masicka”.

Check out the song and watch the official music video here:

The song starts with a super catchy beat and melody that instantly gets the listeners attention and as soon as the chorus starts it becomes clear that this is going to be a world wide hit!

Masicka is singing the chorus and he sure knows how to write lyrics that will be stuck in your head! The intro/chorus is followed by the first verse, which is a perfect mix of hip-hop and reggae and showcases the talent and skill of The Yutes. The verse is followed by the chorus.

The next verse is done by Masicka, who is a master story-teller and a truly generational talent who clearly knows what he is doing, as he is able to sing the chorus and rap during the verse in a perfect way. The following verse features The Yutes brothers again and the more I listen to it, the better this tune gets.

What’s really striking here is the versatility of these artists as they perfectly mix trap hip-hop and dancehall. They somehow managed to create a totally unique piece of art that really sets itself apart from all the other artists out there. These guys are real trap dancehall pioneers!

The song is produced by Grammy-award winning producer Teflon, which means everything is perfectly balanced and an absolute pleasure to listen to. The beat sounds super fat, the bass-line is killer and the synth melody is complimenting the vocals by The Yutes and Masicka. The mixing and mastering is definitely done to

perfection. But it doesn’t end there! Not only is the song amazing and the quality outstanding, there is also an official music video on Masicka’s YouTube channel (see above). The video was directed by Shane Creative and I would definitely recommend checking out the video, as well as listening to the song.

The music flows perfectly with the visuals and the entire thing is a timeless piece of art that will be enjoyed by audiences around the globe for decades to come! Credit also needs to be given to the creative directors of the music video: Chuck Wilson and Domingo Neris.

The Yutes (Jamaican Patois Slang for “The Youth”), a brother duo composed of Chris and Tris, splashed upon the scene in 2017 with a song called “Trap Don Dadas” the song combined their Jamaican heritage with modern trap elements which solidified them as pioneers of a dynamic sound that we now know as Trap Dancehall.

The sons of dancehall legend Mr. Lexx, The Yutes leverage an unparalleled authenticity and heightened musical sensibility to push the creative envelope, catching the attention there current label Babygrande Records.

The Jamaican style-benders’ unique artistry earned them a collection of accolades, including placement on A3C Volume 7 with “Trap Don Dadas” and a show- stealing SXSW performance — alongside the likes of J.I.D., DaBaby and others. In 2020, The Yutes’ release “Bring It Back” single which quickly crosses the one- million Spotify streams mark.

The Yutes kicked off 2021 theirs with the Curren$y- assisted “High Grade”’ collaboration then mid-year

dropped the mesmerizing Shomi Patwary-directed

For all those reasons I can only recommend you check out the brand-new single “Get Money” by The Yutes and Masicka! Make sure to follow them on social media as well, here are the official links:

Stream/Download the single:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/masickamusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MasickaMusic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/masickamusic

https://babygrande.fanlink.to/GetMoney

“Bring It Back” official video and another single “In The Kitchen” featuring Stove God Cooks to end the year.

Fast forward to 2022 they team up with Masicka, one of the hottest new cutting edge dancehall artist from Jamaica on “Get Money,” the lead single from their forthcoming album “Ghetto Youths”.

The song has already been added on major stations on the island, Irie- fm, SunCity, Hitz-fm to name a few with the video in circulation on Tempo & BET and picking up steam, The Yutes have all eyes on them as their summer is only

getting HOTTER!!!