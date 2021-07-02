Trapland Pat Invades NYC In Celebratory New Vid “Adlib”

Trapland Pat’s first single of the year, “Big Business”, just went over 3M views and he and the crew are celebrating with an NYC takeover in the form of his latest video release, “Adlib.”

Shot in and around the city of New York by @shotbyjolo, “Adlib,” which was produced by @pepperjackzoebeats, is Pat’s second biggest single from his “Thru Da Door” project.

Signed to Fredo Bang’s Bang Biz Entertainment label and listed as one to watch by HipHopDX, DJ Booth, Popdust and more, Trapland Pat is currently on tour with Robb Bank$.

Be sure to look out for a show near you.