Tray Chaney Crafts Amazing Musical Ode To Nurses In Covid-19

Tray Chaney & Robyn Roots reveal the brand new music video from an award winning documentary in honor of our beloved nurses.



Rapper/Actor Tray Chaney is most known for his portrayal of Kendrick in Bounce TV’s#### “Saints And Sinners”, Poot in the landmark television show “The Wire”, & O in Amazon Prime movie “Secret Society.” However, in the past few years, he’s managed to make tremendous strides on BET Jams, Revolt, and other esteemed outlets as an MC. Having released several music videos on his Dedicated Father Series YouTube page, Chaney has successfully carved out a niche for himself in Hip-Hop.

Today, Tray Chaney and nurse/film maker Robyn Roots unveils the brand new music video from the Award-Winning Documentary “2020 Year Of The Nurse” Shot Edited, Directed By @iamdonjuan – produced by @knottylandmusic The video captures Chaney and Roots expressing their love to all the nurses who showed up on the frontlines through fear and pain while we experienced the worst pandemic in history. Nurses and other front line worker forged ahead despite the struggle of Covid-19, Black Lives Matter, discrimination, and mental health along with nurses risking their own life.

Filmmaker Robyn Roots said, “People will never understand the sacrifice because it’s a calling you will never know. We showed up & we Salute the nurses who survived and died because we never realized this journey.”

STREAM – 2020 Year Of The Nurse on all digital streaming platforms https://music.apple.com/us/album/2020-year-of-the-nurse-feat-robyn-roots-single/1589480216