Tray Chaney Teams Up With Abira Greene For “KNOW THE FEELING” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tray Chaney is back with “Know The Feeling” and the actor/rapper builds with Abira Greene for the latest in his storied entertainment legacy,

Tray Chaney unveils the brand new music video “KNOW THE FEELING” Directed by Tray Chaney @TraychaneyVision & DON JUAN @iamdonjuan The Energetic Turn Up Video captures Chaney & ABIRA @iamonlyabira rocking out partying with viral sensational drummer – @1BadAzzDrummer lighting his drums on fire!

“KNOW THE FEELING” is Chaney’s first national placement in the HBOMax original limited series “WE OWN THIS CITY” where he played Police Officer Gordon Hawk so it was only right I shot a dope video with the check HBO cut.

“ABIRA Greene also made a guest appearance on the HBOMAX LIMITED SERIES “WE OWN THIS CITY” so it was only right to cast her in my video plus she is an international incredible STAR with a beautiful spirit,” Chaney states.

Tray Chaney Official Music Video “KNOW THE FEELING”

Stream KNOW THE FEELING on all digital streaming platforms