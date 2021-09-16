Tray Chaney Of HBO’s “The Wire,” And “We Own This City,” Pays Tribute To Michael K. Williams

Tray’s latest television project announcement along with his latest music video honoring Michael K. Williams, his cast member from “The Wire” who recently just transitioned, by rocking a T-shirt with his image.

Tray Chaney is known for playing POOT on HBOs The Wire all 5 seasons. Tray Also played KENDRICK on Bounce TVs No1 show SaintsAndSinners.

Currently, the story just broke via Deadline.

“Chaney has been cast in the HBO limited series from executive producers from “The Wire” (David Simon, George Pelecanos) “WE OWN THIS CITY” Chaney will portray Gordon Hawk, a recent addition to the Harford County Narcotics Task Force, was working alongside Cpl. David McDougall on the early drug overdose casework that set the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) probe in motion.

Tray reunites 20 years later with same creators, producers, writers who believed in him and cast him as POOT 20 years ago.

Now he plays police officer Gordon Hawk (from drug dealer to police officer).

Tray Chaney recently just dropped his 24th music video on his Dedicated Father Series YouTube page as an independent artist titled “YOU PLAYED YASELF.”

“YOU PLAYED YASELF” which was shot edited and directed by @iamdonjuan, captures Chaney rocking a T-shirt dedicated to his “The Wire” cast member Michael K. Williams who recently just transitioned.

“Michael was a huge supporter of my music and always supported me as an actor/artist so even though he’s not here in the physical form I wanted to still carry his energy by wearing the T-shirt because he would have wanted me to keep going,” Tray Chaney said.

Chaney is represented By – J Pervis Talent Agency.