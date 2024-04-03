Neo-Soul & Jazz Songstress Tre Rochelle Unveils Heartfelt New Single “Wasting Time”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tre Rochelle releases her new single, “Wasting Time,” out now via Elle Roc Records. Download & Stream here.

The inspiration behind “Wasting Time” stems from Rochelle’s own experience with a long-distance relationship that took an unexpected turn, prompting a profound period of introspection and creativity.

It’s a tale of recognizing one’s worth and the courage it takes to step away from what no longer serves one’s heart. Tre’ Rochelle pours her emotions into every lyric, crafting a narrative that’s both relatable and deeply personal.

With collaborative efforts featuring Eddy Versatile Keyz as co-producer, alongside Corey Harris of C4 Productions, who handled the intricate mixing and mastering of the track. Together, they have woven a rich tapestry of sound that perfectly encapsulates the emotional depth and narrative of the single.

Speaking on the release, Tre’ Rochelle shared, “‘Wasting Time’ is more than a song; it’s my heart’s story. It delves into the bittersweet realization that not all love is meant to last and the importance of valuing oneself above the fray of wasted time. This track is a testament to the strength it takes to walk away from what no longer serves us and to find beauty in the breakdown. This single will serve as a reminder that sometimes, the most profound growth comes from letting go.”

“Wasting Time” is an anthem for anyone navigating the twists and turns of modern relationships, offering a powerful message of resilience and self-worth. As this rising star continues to make her mark on the music industry, this single stands as a declaration of her talent and a promise of the incredible work yet to come.

Tre’ Rochelle is a passionate neo-soul artist with a modern jazz twist.

Her music is a captivating journey of self-discovery and expression, weaving personal experiences into soulful rhythms and introspective lyrics. Her powerful voice, electric vibe, and commanding stage presence have captured audiences worldwide. Raised in the cultural melting pots of New Orleans, Memphis, and Houston, she’s anchored in her passion for music and the flavors of diverse influences.

Notably, Tre’ has shared stages with industry giants such as Frank McComb, Anthony Hamilton, and Spyro Gyra, showcasing her artistry & remarkable fashion. Her singles, including “The Rhythm,” “Newness,” and the emotionally vulnerable “The Reason (Gina),” paint a vivid narrative that resonates deeply.

With her debut EP, “Violet: Slow Motion,” she’s carved her unique sound into the soulful landscape, gaining recognition and appreciation.

Furthermore, Tre’s presence on platforms like iTunes (internationally ranked #3 & #4 on the R&B/Soul chart), Ne-Yo’s “Burning Up” Playlist (“Forever And A Day” featured), and her official music videos on YouTube VEVO (500K+ views) attest to her growing influence and connection with her audience.