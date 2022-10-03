New Zealand’s Trey Bond Taps 6lack for Debut Release “Start Over”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out some new music by Trey Bond featuring hit rapper 6lack. Take a listen!

After making waves on Soundcloud with a string of self-released demos, rising New Zealand R&B artist Trey Bond joined Def Jam’s roster and now makes his debut into the music industry with his highly-anticipated single titled “Start Over,” featuring Atlanta’s own 6LACK.

Currently based in Brisbane, the rising star reveals the inspiration behind the song was a tumultuous relationship that didn’t have a clear end, as he fantasizes about turning back time and removing the mistakes.

“Start Over” is paired with an official visualizer, as Trey Bond is heard laying his smooth, sultry vocals over the beat. Newly signed to Def Jam, Trey has come a long way since releasing demos on SoundCloud, and he’s ready to showcase his cutting-edge R&B sound for audiences all around the world.

Speaking on the making of “Start Over,” Trey states, “I tend to not write things down and instead freestyle until I find the right words to get my story across. For ‘Start Over,’ I just let it all spill out over the guitars, and that’s what really gives it its authenticity.”

After the song was made, Trey’s team connected him to 6LACK, who cut his verse in just a few days. Trey adds, “I knew he’d be perfect for this one.”

“Start Over” is just the beginning for Trey Bond, as he’s determined to leave a mark on the Australian music scene and beyond.