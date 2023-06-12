Trina, Flo Milli, Maiya The Don – No Love (SHEMIX) 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trina just dropped a hot remix single called “No Love (SheMix)” featuring the badass ladies Flo Milli and Maiya The Don.

The legendary rap mistress Trina is back at it again, adding more fire to her already impressive discography. She just dropped a hot remix single called “No Love (SheMix)” featuring the badass ladies Flo Milli and Maiya The Don. This collaboration, released through Run-It-Up Records, brings together past, present, and future generations of female artists, showcasing their irresistible girl power with raunchy, powerful lyrics.

Trina is hyped about this joint project, saying, “This record celebrates the power of women when we come together and bring the heat. Working with Flo Milli and Maiya The Don was amazing. Flo Milli is dope and super talented, and Maiya brings a unique sound that I adore. This remix is all about the ladies and will be our summer anthem. Shout out to the RUN-IT-UP Records team for making it happen. I’m excited to see where this partnership takes us. Let’s RUN IT UP!”

For Flo Milli and Maiya The Don, collaborating with the Baddest B#### herself is a dream come true. They’ve been fans of Trina since they were youngins, so this is a major moment for them.

Maiya The Don shared her excitement, saying, “I’m so stoked to be part of this. I love Flo, and Trina is an icon. It’s an honor to work with both of them. Big thanks to J.K mac for including me!”

Flo Milli is repping RCA on this track, while Maiya The Don is bringing her own flavor to the mix. Both of these artists are making waves in the hip-hop scene with their killer lyrics, unique vibes, and fresh styles. Maiya dropped her latest single, “Dusties,” in March, and she’s also featured on the remix of Flo Milli’s “Conceited” alongside Lola Brooke. As for Flo Milli, she blessed us with an extended version of her album “You Still Here, Ho?” in the same month.

Trina, the queen of Miami, has been inspiring fans and artists for years. She received a BET I Am Hip-Hop award in 2022, and her impact on the rap game is undeniable. “No Love” is dropping in honor of Black Music Month in June, so it’s an extra special release. Make sure to follow these three superstars on social media for daily updates on their hustle.