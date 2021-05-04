Trizzy Announces Forthcoming Single “Two Phones”

Rapper Trizzy has unveiled the artwork, really state and title of his new upcoming single, “Two Phones.”

Trizzy Season Is Officially Here!

Trizzy has announced the title and release date for his upcoming single.

The record will be called “Two Phones,” released on June 4th. Fans and the music industry should expect something truly special.

The “Winners Never Quit” rapper made the announcement on his Twitter.

“Two Phones” is Trizzy’s debut single since the release of his second album, My Name Is Trizzy.

Trizzy joined forces with New York music artist Tonee Marino, an upcoming artist who’s on the verge of penetrating the market.

Currently, the two artists are making a noticeable impact in the industry. Trizzy is featured on Tonee Marino’s “Bossed Up” record which they performed at New York’s popular music venue SOB’s.

Trizzy continues to evolve as an artist and producer.

He has a life history that lends itself to his unique storytelling approach. Beat master Trizzy along with platinum producer Tarentino spawned the beat of “Two Phones.”

Tarentino, of the ATL production company “808 Mafia,” has placements with Future, Gucci Mane, Chief Keef, Juicy J, Lil Durk among others.

Check the cover art for Trizzy’s forthcoming single below: