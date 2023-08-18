Southern Cali’s TRUF Drops Brand New Track with Suga Free Called “When The Last Time”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s the first single from his mind-blowing new album with The Game, Boosie Badazz and more!

Carson City’s TRUF is ready to release his latest single, “When The Last Time,” featuring the legendary Suga Free, and you can hear it here first!

TRUF knew he had to come correct on this collaboration, so his production team created a beat tailored specifically for Suga Free’s one-of-a-kind style.

Suga did his thing, and TRUF came up with the catchy hook on the spot, no pen and paper needed. Talk about natural talent!

And the end result is a true West Coast classic-in-the-making with BIG PIMP ENERGY.

As TRUF explained in a recent interview, “I was in Puerto Rico the next week and they called me and said that the song was done. I was like, ‘Wow. Crazy. I got the real Suga Free, the Suga Free that I grew up to.’ When you do features with an artist, you never know what type of verse they’re gonna give you, but he gave me an official OG West Coast Suga Free Pomona verse. He killed it.”

After their chemistry on the track the dynamic duo linked up to shoot a music video set in a luxury car rental spot with fly whips and the sexiest models as car saleswomen!

TRUF is an artist on his own grind with a powerful vision for his new project, and the fire of “When The Last Time” is just the beginning.

His album Undeniable has been in the works for four long years. Yeah, you heard that right – for FOUR years he’s been cooking up over 200 tracks, honing his skills and perfecting his craft.

When the opportunity came to sign a record deal with Compound Interest alongside signees like DJ Quik and produce his final version, he had to choose the cream of the crop, the top 15 tracks that would make his album a classic.

This is no ordinary drop-and-forget album. TRUF is here to change the game, to make music that stands the test of time.

With impressive features from The Game, Suga Free and Boosie Badazz, he’s put his heart and soul into this project, and he’s ready to show the world what he’s made of.

TRUF ain’t no amateur, he’s here to slay. He knows that in this cutthroat industry, hard work is what separates the winners from the rest.

As the artist explains, “I want everybody to know that they are not alone, because I know it’s millions of people that think hip-hop sucks now. I know it. I want them to know that I’m coming. I’m coming to save the day like f**king Batman. I am here to do real music, I’m here to go against the grain, none of my songs are going to sound like these other songs that are out right now. I’m just in a whole other lane.”