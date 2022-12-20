Twarkka Is Making History By Releasing 33 Tracks & Double Album in Netherland on 1-23-2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Global music scene is arguably one of the most difficult spaces to break into. The industry is extremely competitive, with hundreds of artists trying to make it and have their music heard. This makes it difficult to cement your spot, especially as an upcoming artist. But this has not stopped Twarkka from reaching the top.

Twarkka is a fast-rising R&B artist who has not only managed to break into the industry but Hé will be risen to the top in a short of time … becoming a popular singer/songwriter. His work has received a lot of attention from his growing fan base, with his latest Song getting around half Million in a week and still going. Twarkka has also shared the stage with some of the top artists in the industry like YasZ and Ogvibez.

Twarkka unique sound, smooth lyrical flow, and Authenticity in composing his music have enabled Twarkka to create powerful and timeless songs that tell the story best. He says that in writing his music, his main focus is to bring together a powerful piece that will leave an impact on the listener and, above all, encourage them to step out of their comfort zone and not give up.

Twarkka’s 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Name: Twarkka

Born: Haarlem, Netherlands

Genres :- Hip Hop

Occupation(s) :- Rapper

Instrument(s) :- Vocals

Year Active:- 2022 – present

Label:- Playaz Game Records

Twarkka’s 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿

Born in Haarlem in the Netherlands, Twarkka Started his career in 2022 under the name Twarkka. In 2022 he released the singles “Cokeboys” , “Diss Track” and More.

With the success of the song, he released his Album in 2023 with Dutch Turkish Rapper Yasz. His new Song Dis Track Reached great heights in Dutch Rapping Industry. He released a Number of Singles that reached top 100 in Europe and America, including in collaboration with other Rapper YasZ and Producer – Ogvibez and more.

Twarkka’s 𝗣𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀

Cokeboys Pt.1 :- 20th August 2022

Haterz :- 14th September 2022

Wat We Zoeken :- 27 October 2022

DISS TRACK :- 13 December 2022

Twarkka’s 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀

Instagram – https://instagram.com/twarkkka

Spotify

Twitter –

https://twitter.com/twarkka

YouTube

https://youtube.com/@twarkka5551