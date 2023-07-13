Twin Hector Draws You Into The Colors Of His Life In New Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

win Hector is a Los Angeles-based artist who incorporates elements of hard-hitting rap, soul-searching R&B, and dopamine-inducing pop into his music.

Twin Hector is a Los Angeles-based artist who incorporates elements of hard-hitting rap, soul-searching R&B, and dopamine-inducing pop into his music. His latest album What A Time II Be Alive is a cinematic plunge through mind-altering scenarios adorned with drugs, parties, and women as Twin Hector remains a beacon of truth amidst the chaos.

What A Time II Be Alive will stay stuck in your head with free-flowing beats like a dive underwater, subtle doses of percussion, and poetically interlaced lyrics. Twin Hector captivates with a vocal that swings between razor-sharp and gingerly romantic depending on the circumstance. The focus track of the album, “Genie”, chronicles a new relationship that unfolds over the backdrop of a wild partyscape. Twin Hector sings, “Set the bar just like you do, you sure know how to set the mood.” What A Time II Be Alive is a fever dream of surreal sonics, illusive landscapes, and lyrics that strike the soul with colorful depth.

Twin Hector has lived across cities including Dayton, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, lending these diverse experiences to his songwriting. What A Time II Be Alive is his latest release, further bringing his ability to craft compelling narratives to the surface.



Listen to What A Time II Be Alive for anenthralling listen.

Connect:

INSTAGRAM

TIKTOK