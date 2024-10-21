Tyler, The Creator Goes Full Nigerian Avante Gard in “NOID”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator is back for a new album, from which he’s dropped a wild, new single.

Tyler, the Creator’s newest video from his upcoming album CHROMAKOPIA will have fans globally talking for quite some time. The visuals for “NOID” kick off with Tyler strolling down a busy street, bumping into passersby along the way. Soon, there’s The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, as a deranged fan screaming his name. Suddenly, the obsessed fan’s phone suddenly into a gun, and mania ensues.

“NOID” samples a Zambian rock band from the 70s called Nizakupanga Ngzo by the Ngozi family and Paul Ngozi.

Edebiri and Tyler worked together on Netflix’s Big Mouth and are now friends. “NOID” is the latest track from Tyler’s upcoming album CHROMAKOPIA. Last week, he announced the album and released the first single, “St. Chroma” with Daniel Caesar. Tyler wrote, produced, and arranged every song on his seventh solo album. CHROMAKOPIA is slated for release on October 28.