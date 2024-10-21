Tyler, The Creator Goes Full Nigerian Avante Gard in “NOID”

Tyler, the Creator’s newest video from his upcoming album CHROMAKOPIA will have fans globally talking for quite some time. The visuals for “NOID” kick off with Tyler strolling down a busy street, bumping into passersby along the way. Soon, there’s The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, as a deranged fan screaming his name. Suddenly, the obsessed fan’s phone suddenly into a gun, and mania ensues.
Edebiri and Tyler worked together on Netflix’s Big Mouth and are now friends. “NOID” is the latest track from Tyler’s upcoming album CHROMAKOPIA. Last week, he announced the album and released the first single, “St. Chroma” with Daniel Caesar. Tyler wrote, produced, and arranged every song on his seventh solo album. CHROMAKOPIA is slated for release on October 28.