Tyrone Crawford, the Christian Rapper the Industry Needed

Mental health has been on the rise, and for artists like Tyrone Crawford who try to uplift the world, their music has become a guide to overcoming depression and anxiety.

Cleveland, Ohio native, Tyrone Crawford, came up from childhood experiences that left him with deep trauma. Living with his mother and grandmother, he was frequent to the images of the hold drugs had on his mother, while feeling the emptiness of his father’s absence. This led him down a dark path, one that nearly pushed him to commit a crime that would place him in prison for the remainder of his life. Luckily, God had other plans and used his cousin Tiffany to invite the adolescent Tyrone to church. That was the beginning of his new life. He would give his life to God and soon after adopted the stage name Yboss (Young Better Off Staying Saved) to pursue his passion for music, but with maturity, he changed his artist name to Tyrone Crawford.

His path as a Christian rapper came into being by the influences of Christian rap artist Knine and National Christian recording artist Flame. As he gained notoriety in the music scene, he would end up touring alongside Knine as his hype man and worked his way up to performing alongside national Christian rap group, The Gospel Gangstas. Tyrone Crawford would eventually enroll in the military where he served in stations like Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Honduras. This hasn’t slowed the artist’s momentum, in fact, it has given him a wider perspective on mental health which he uses to minister and uplift fans through his songs.

Fans have in turn been appreciative of his stance in the industry, charting his album at #1 on the Amazon Christian charts and on the top 100 gospel charts. His single “Hope” featuring Darmea, has not only helped in the prevention of 4 suicides but surpassed 100,000 streams. He is also a hitmaker with tracks like “Together” featuring CMT’s Music City reality star Jessica Mack amassing over 20,000 streams within a few weeks.

With his Christian rap songs uplifting, motivating, and encouraging changed lives in fans, he has an upcoming EP and Book titled “Parlay” with the subtitle “Transforming my stress into mental resilience.” The project aims to use his experiences to help others overcome their issues. Follow the Christian rapper and be sure to get his EP and book when they drop.

https://linktr.ee/tyronecrawfordmusic

Website: http://www.TyroneCrawfordMusic.com