Uncle Loops Is Officially “Changin It Up”

Uncle Loops s an American artist residing in Dallas, TX.

Originally from Colorado, Uncle Loops moved to California in 2002 where he started his music career. While doing music with the group “The Flatlinerz”, Uncle Loops moved from Oceanside, CA to San Jose, CA and connected with well known Bay Area artists and engineers where he worked on perfecting his craft.

Uncle Loops has a unique style of recording and and epic sound, blending his Midwest roots with his West Coast vibe and Southern influences. Uncle Loops’ goal is that his music will not only inspire younger artists, but also those who felt age was a limitation.

He brings an OG vibe to the microphone every time he steps up. He also is a mentor to those in need of guidance, have big hopes and have failed within their communities. By hearing his music, his listeners will be able to relate by his storytelling lyrics and personable experiences.

Now, Uncle Loops releases his new single titled “Changin It Up” on all streaming platforms, which can be found on his forthcoming debut project titled Boutdo set to release sometime in June. The project talks of lessons learned and how to maneuver in a distorted environment. Uncle Loops shapes the mentality of his listeners through wavy beats and conversation lyrics.

He states, “I just get in the studio, go through some beats with the engineer and speak to the one that speaks to me.”

Uncle Loops has been influenced by artists like E-40, Too $hort, Clyde Carson, Andre 300, UGK, and Jay Z to name a few.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/changin-it-up-single/1566497942