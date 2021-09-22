Unkonfined – Status ft. Equipto (Hot New Single)

Unkonfined and Equipto stress the importance of avoiding the temptations of selling your soul for the promise of bright lights and fame.

This is a song about an independent artist’s quest, successes, and hardships in the hip-hop industry. It highlights the fine line independent artists walk between remaining independent vs. joining the mainstream music industry and outlines the struggles that independent hip-hop artists face. Unkonfined and Equipto stress the importance of avoiding the temptations of selling your soul for the promise of bright lights and fame.

They also discuss the cultural aspects and attributes specific to that of a Bay Area rapper and their hometowns of San Francisco, CA and San Jose, CA. The track features Equipto (Ilyich Sato). Equipto is a legendary Bay Area rapper from San Francisco with a catalog of music that runs deep and who is most famously known for all of the music and tours he did with the legendary Andre Nickatina.

He’s also a social activist who’s dedicated his life to bringing awareness to issues like police murdering innocent black and brown men/women, the crisis in Palestine, and also bringing to light many of the corrupt actions of politicians across the bay, the state, the country, and the world. He is one of the Frisco Five who famously went on a hunger strike outside of SF City Hall back in April of 2016 in San Francisco demanding the SFPD police chief to step down amidst a slew of recent SFPD killings of innocent black/brown men and women.

