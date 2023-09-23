UnLearn The World – “Bread, Bricks, Hunnids” (Ted Talk)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

UnLearn The World’s latest release, accompanied by a groundbreaking visual directed by Noble Cinema, showcases his distinctiveness in the emerging artist landscape.

With the use of special FX, we see UnLearn’s transformation from angel to demon and everything in between as the bridge of the song goes “Showing you my many faces like AI art, it’s Un…”. The song was produced by Asethic, whose production credits include beats for Royce Da 5’9, Skyzoo, Planet Asia and RJ Payne.