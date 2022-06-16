Upcoming Artist “Eduxr” Is Making His Way to the Top

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Getting to our dreams is not easy, and there are a lot of hurdles,” says eduxr.

The global music scene is arguably one of the most difficult spaces to break into. The industry is extremely competitive, with hundreds of artists trying to make it and have their music heard. This makes it difficult to cement your spot, especially as an upcoming artist. But this has not stopped eduxr from reaching the top.

Eduar Maldonado, better known by his artistic name, eduxr, is a fast-rising R&B artist who has not only managed to break into the industry but has risen to the top, becoming a popular singer/songwriter. His work has received a lot of attention from his growing fan base, with his latest album getting over half a million streams. eduxr has also shared the stage with some of the top artists in the industry.

eduxr has worked with various artists, including Jay Oc and S Moreno. Together, they wrote and composed “Dirty Sound”, which was a big hit gaining over six million views across all platforms. eduxr was also featured on Eminem’s radio station, Shade 45, on DJ Whoo Kid’s show.

His unique sound, smooth lyrical flow, and authenticity in composing his music have enabled eduxr to create powerful and timeless songs that tell the story best. He says that in writing his music, his main focus is to bring together a powerful piece that will leave an impact on the listener and, above all, encourage them to step out of their comfort zone and not give up.

“Getting to our dreams is not easy, and there are a lot of hurdles,” says eduxr. But we should not give up. By sharing his story through his music, eduxr shows us that while the journey is tough, with hard work and dedication, nothing is unattainable. He is also building a safe space where you do not have to be judged for being vulnerable.