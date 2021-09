Van Buren Records, the talented 13 member Brockton, MA-based rap collective dropped their Black Wall Steet EP with a new music video for “Cult” feat. Jazz Cartier. The project is is the follow up to their huge splash earlier this year with the release of their debut album, Bad For Press. The project featured the group’s buzzy single “MEDI” […]

Van Buren Records, the talented 13 member Brockton, MA-based rap collective dropped their Black Wall Steet EP with a new music video for “Cult” feat. Jazz Cartier. The project is is the follow up to their huge splash earlier this year with the release of their debut album, Bad For Press. The project featured the group’s buzzy single “MEDI” and received critical praise from the who’s who of websites online. This is def a movement to pay attention to in the future! Tune in below!