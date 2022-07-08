Vanity Rose Release “Pretty Girls Get Lonely” 3-Pack Ahead of Tour with Coi Leray

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Vanity Rose just dropped the brand new “Pretty Girls Get Lonely” 3-pack as they prepare to go on tour with rap star Coi LeRay! Take a listen!

Fresh off their recent performance at Essence Festival, Atlanta’s all-girl group Vanity Rose return with the release of three new singles, “Pretty Girls Get Lonely,” “Deserve Dat,” and “Any B*tch, ahead of going on tour with Coi Leray. The Coi Leray’s Trendsetter Tour kicks off July 28, 2022, in Minneapolis.

The Hip Hop and R&B trio of Hazel, Hennessey, and Honey provide a unique blend of melodic rap melodies and heavy-hitting bars with one theme in continuity: female power. In “Deserve Dat,” the women share how happy they are to find the right men who set the bar in relationships. All three singles “Pretty Girls Get Lonely,” “Deserve Dat,” and “Any B*tch are relatable and upbeat, It’s dedicated to the ladies; perfect for the ladies as they hit “outside.”

The stand-out single “Pretty Girls Get Lonely” amplifies their ATL roots, sampled from Field Mob’s “Sick of Being Lonely.” The track is produced by DJ Swanqo, who recently produced Cardi B’s “Up.” “Any B*tch” is produced by Grammy-nominated producers Swiff D and Rance from 1500 or Nothin’. “Deserve Dat” is produced by DJ Chose.

“This three-pack describes things we’ve gone through or may be going through right now,” Vanity Rose exclaims, “…it wouldn’t be Vanity Rose if we didn’t add a little bit of ratchet!”

Other artists on Coi Leray’s Trendsetter Tour include Rek Banga and more. The 17 tour stops are as follows: Minneapolis on July 28th, Detroit on August 1st, Philadelphia on August 4th, Boston on August 7th, New York City on August 9th, Washington D.C. on August 10th, Charlotte on August 11th, Atlanta on August 13th, Nashville August 14th, Dallas August 17th, San Francisco on August 22nd, Los Angeles August 23rd, and San Diego August 25th.

Vanity Rose is an all-girl group out of Atlanta whose lineup consists of Honey, Hazel, and Hennessy. Vanity Rose is now managed by Record Executive Michael “Blue” Williams under the Family Tree / Outback Presents label. They have collaborated with well known producers and songwriters such as 1500 or Nothin’, DJ Chose, London Jae, and more.

Their repertoire combines the vocal styles of R&B with modern day Rap and Hip Hop. They have been featured on Sirius XM, Hot97, RapRadar, HipHopWeekly, and more. Vanity Rose has recently performed at ESSENCE Fest, appeared in the One Love One Mic Concert Series in Miami, Florida presented by HOT 107.9 FM, DTLR, and Rémy Martin.

They released their first single and music video for F*** Face. They have been featured on VIBE, Sirius XM, Hot97, RapRadar, HipHopWeekly, and more. Vanity Rose is set to go on tour with Coi Leray starting July 28th in Minneapolis. Follow them @Therealvanityrose.

Get Tour Tickets here >