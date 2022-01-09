Var$ity’s New Music Video “No Way” is Buzzing

Var$ity is an up-and-coming artist who’s originally from Queens New York but resided in Miami Florida back in 2013 in order to commit to his music career full time.

Var$ity is an up-and-coming artist who’s originally from Queens New York but resided in Miami Florida back in 2013 in order to commit to his music career full time. He recently released a new visual for his latest single “No Way”, which is produced by the rising producer, 20k.

The visual overall is something out of a movie as you can see the foreign cars, diamond chains, and watches. Even the locations where the visual takes place are nostalgic yet unique. Even though Var$ity is still an emerging artist, it looks as if he’s already a major by the way his visuals and image are put together.

This is definitely an artist we can see rising his way to the top of the charts as time moves along. Make sure to follow Var$ity on all social media platforms @_varsity in order to stay up to date with all future releases by this soon-to-be rap star.