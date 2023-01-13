Vedo Unveils “Mood Swings” Album Featuring Chris Brown & Tink

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out the new album “Mood Swing” by Vedo.

Vedo is living proof that R&B will live on forever. The Platinum-selling singer-songwriter is best known for his standout vocals and falsetto, with a vocal range that can move mountains. The Michigan native has even been deemed the new generation’s Usher.

Now, Vedo returns to unveil his highly-anticipated sixth studio album titled Mood Swings, released via EMPIRE. The 13-track project chronicles the many moods an individual goes through while navigating the highs and lows of a relationship, in hopes of ultimately finding love. The project is spearheaded by lead single “Do You Mind,” featuring the one and only Chris Brown. The two previously collaborated on Brown’s “Warm Embrace,” which yielded Vedo his first Grammy nomination.

Vedo explains, “‘Do You Mind’ was actually written a while ago and is just now being released. The collaboration happened because I stayed persistent. I had asked CB on separate occasions to do a verse on a song and his reply would be ‘I don’t think it’s time’. His reasoning was that he didn’t want to overshadow me on the song, he wanted me to keep building a presence so that the song wouldn’t become a ‘Chris Brown’ feat VEDO record. I had to respect that.”

The only other feature on the album is Chicago R&B songstress Tink.

When asked what the rest of 2023 is looking like for Vedo, he responds with “more plaques, more certifications, Grammy nominations, Grammy wins, more life and more love.”