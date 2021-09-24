VEDO Unleashes 5th Studio Album Titled ‘1320’

If you love and appreciate good music, then you appreciate the vocals on VEDO.

First gaining notoriety for his time on NBC’s The Voice where he not only caught the attention of R&B legend Usher, but also captivated the hearts of audiences around the world, the singer-songwriter continues to release banger after banger for his growing fanbase.

Today, he returns with his fifth studio album titled 1320, a personal letter written from VEDO himself. The number 13 represents a dark time in his life when he lost his mother to lung cancer, leaving him feeling broken and empty inside. He explains, “I lost touch with the world, relationships, friendships even GOD. I didn’t care about anything anymore. Even my music, in my opinion, wasn’t the same. I had to really find my place.”

The number 20 represents New Life and Rebirth. From the years 2013 to 2020, VEDO spent 7 years putting himself back together… something fans may not know. On April 10th, 2020, VEDO’s daughter was born, leaving him feeling whoel again.

VEDO continues, “I felt full, I felt needed. This little person was now about to be my broke best friend. My mother loved me and my brothers unconditionally and I now know what it feels like to be loved and to love unconditionally.”

The passion in the music is back, the love is back, the artistry is back. The project hails guest appearances from Ari Lennox, Erica Baanks, Jacquees, Eric Bellinger, and more. Stream 1320 above!