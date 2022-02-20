Vendlertattoo Starts 2022 Strong With “Kill Switch”

Garnering over 50,000 streams within a year, Vendlertattoo has been in the process of building and expanding an organic fanbase.

Rising hip-hop star Vendlertattoo starts 2022 with a hit single titled “Kill Switch”. Melodic, lyrical and full of passion, Vendlertattoo’s distinct sound is what keeps his audience ever-expanding. “Kill Switch” is a perfect example of what Vendlertattoo has to offer for 2022.

Garnering over 50,000 streams within a year, Vendlertattoo has been in the process of building and expanding an organic fanbase. Relatively new to the music industry, Vendlertattoo is motivated to push his career as an independent professional recording artist. “Kill Switch” is a great introduction to those new to his creative journey,

